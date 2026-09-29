Lee So-hee, Baek Ha-na end Asian Games gold drought with win in women’s doubles badminton

Baek Hana, left, and Lee So-hee play against Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning of China in the women's doubles badminton final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya, Japan, on Sept. 29. Yonhap

The duo took down the top-ranked team from China with a score of 2-1 to break a 24-year dry spell.

Lee So-hee and Baek Ha-na teamed up for their first Asian Games gold medal in the women's doubles in badminton on Tuesday, ending Korea's 24-year title drought in the process.

Lee and Baek, world No. 2, took down the top-ranked team from China, Lin Shengshu and Tan Ning, by the score of 2-1, with set scores of 26-28, 21-18 and 21-18, at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Lee and Baek are the first South Korean women's doubles tandem to reach the top of the Asiad podium since Ra Kyung-min and Lee Kyung-won in 2002.

Lee and Baek won silver at the previous Asiad in 2023 after losing to Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China, and they beat a different Chinese team on Tuesday to grab their first gold.





Yonhap







