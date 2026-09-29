Lee So-hee, Baek Ha-na end Asian Games gold drought with win in women’s doubles badminton

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Kim Min-young wins gold in women’s kurash event at Asian Games
The athlete claimed the title in the plus-87-kilogram weight class, winning 5-0 in the final for Korea’s first Asiad gold in the sport.
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Korea wins bronze in 4x100-meter relay after setbacks
The results initially named Thailand as the bronze medalist after an alleged protest for Korea’s disqualification.
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Korea adds silver medals in shooting, kurash, diving at Asian Games
Overall, Korea stayed in third place with 21 gold medals, 20 behind Japan. China ranked No. 1 with 132 gold medals.
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South Korea falls to Qatar, will face Japan for men's handball bronze
South Korea lost 32-30 to defending champion Qatar in the Asian Games men's handball semifinals and will play Japan for bronze on Tuesday.