Lee Kyu-ho makes double podium debut at Le Mans but F1 career goal endures

Lee Kyu-ho, left, poses for a photo with teammate Luciano Morano after finishing third in Race 1 of the LMP3 Pro class of the 2026-27 Asian Le Mans Cup on Nov. 14. MIK

The 18-year-old Korean prospect had a strong debut in endurance racing as he finished third and second in his first Asian Le Mans Cup weekend in France.

Lee Kyu-ho, who dreams of becoming Korea's first Formula One (F1) driver, is expanding his racing career beyond single-seater racing. The 18-year-old driver secured back-to-back podium finishes in his prototype endurance racing debut, demonstrating his potential in a new racing discipline.

Lee finished No. 3 and No. 2 in two races in the LMP3 Pro class at the opening round of the 2026-27 Asian Le Mans Cup, held at Circuit Paul Ricard in France on Saturday and Sunday. He also delivered strong qualifying performances, the timed laps that set the starting order, securing No. 5 on the grid for Race 1 and No. 3 for Race 2.

The Asian Le Mans Cup is a new endurance racing competition launched this season by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the French organization behind the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Two drivers share a prototype race car, taking turns behind the wheel in two two-hour races per round.

Lee partnered with Luciano Morano in the No. 85 car for R-ace GP, the team that won the LMP3 championship in the 2025 Michelin Le Mans Cup.

Weather proved a major challenge in the first race. The race began on a wet track, with rain intensifying around the mandatory pit stops before the surface began drying again. The changing conditions led teams to adopt different tire strategies.

Starting No. 5 on the grid, Lee and Morano gained two positions amid the unpredictable conditions and crossed the finish line in third place. It was an immediate podium finish for Lee in his endurance racing debut.

Lee Kyu-ho, who dreams of becoming Korea's first Formula One driver, is seen in his race car during his Asian Le Mans Cup endurance racing debut. MIK

Lee Kyu-ho, second from left, poses on the podium on Nov. 15 after securing back-to-back podium finishes in his Asian Le Mans Cup endurance racing debut. MIK

The pair went one better in the second race. Starting No. 3 on the grid, they held their position before making a bold move with 10 minutes remaining as the track began to dry. They overtook the car ahead and held on to No. 2 to the checkered flag, giving Lee his second consecutive podium finish in his debut weekend.

Lee also made his debut in the British GB3 Championship this year, one of Europe's top junior single-seater racing series. He finished No. 10 overall among 34 drivers, showing his potential.

Lee, who participates in the Genesis Magma Racing Trajectory Program sponsored by Hyundai Motor, began gaining experience in prototype racing after completing his GB3 season to expand his career into endurance racing.

The race car driven by Lee Kyu-ho during his Asian Le Mans Cup endurance racing debut MIK

“It was an opportunity to experience a different side of racing through endurance competition,” Lee said. “The main challenge in my first outing was to learn the new skills required and adapt to the format.”

“There are still many areas where I need to improve, but I'm happy to have reached the podium in my debut. I'm grateful to the team for all their hard work and to everyone who supported me.”

Lee plans to keep developing his endurance racing skills to build on his single-seater experience and sharpen his competitive edge.





BY SONG JI-HOON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]