Lee Kang-in's transfer to Atlético imminent after weeks of waiting, Spanish sources say

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Former Korea team manager Hong Myung-bo returns ahead of hearing
The former gaffer of Korea's men's team came back to Korea in advance of a parliamentary hearing scheduled for July 30 in which lawmakers will examine his appointment and the team’s World Cup failure.
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LAFC gaffer to limit Son Heung-min's minutes with packed schedule ahead
Manager Marc Dos Santos said he will limit the winger's workload as the club prepares for eight matches next month.
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Again 2002? Koreans prioritize ability over nationality for next Taeguk Warriors manager.
In a post-World Cup survey, 57 percent of respondents said the next gaffer did not have to be Korean, while 23 percent preferred they not be.
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Incheon United extends K League giant-killing streak with win over Ulsan HD
A stoppage time penalty taken by Stefan Mugosa in the second half sealed with victory, moving the club up to sixth.