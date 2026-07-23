Lee Kang-in's transfer to Atlético imminent after weeks of waiting, Spanish sources say

Korean footballer Lee Kang-in reacts after losing a FIFA World Cup 2026 match against South Africa in Mexico on June 24. YONHAP

Marca reports say Lee Kang-in is set to join the La Liga side from PSG after final contract details are resolved, with an announcement expected Thursday.

Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in's transfer to Atlético Madrid is likely imminent, Spanish media reported Wednesday.

“[Lee] will sign the agreement […] in the coming hours after resolving the remaining details with Paris Saint-Germain [PSG],” sports outlet Marca reported, and added that the signing is expected to come within “the next few hours" as "Atlético and PSG already finalized a transfer a few weeks ago."

It also noted that the official announcement is likely to be made on Thursday.

For Lee, the transfer is a long time coming.

The footballer had already reached a verbal agreement several weeks ago on a five-year contract with a transfer fee of 35 million euros ($39.96 million), plus 5 million euros in add-ons.

He also completed his medical in Seoul with a club doctor dispatched by Atlético.

Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League on May 31. REUTERS/YONHAP

Marca said the delay was caused by unresolved contractual details that had to be hashed out with the French club. After a three-week vacation following the FIFA World Cup 2026, Lee is “on his way to Madrid,” the Spanish outlet said.

Marca forecast that Lee’s debut as the hopeful successor to club legend Antoine Griezmann will happen in preseason matches against Getafe next Wednesday and Manchester United on Aug. 1. Griezmann is departing to join Orlando City of the MLS.

The report added that Atlético would get an early taste of Lee's popularity in the Asian market when it faces Manchester City in a friendly in Seoul on Aug. 9.

Should the deal go through, Lee will likely jockey with manager Diego Simeone's son, Giuliano Simeone, for the starting spot on the right wing. With Ademola Lookman and Álex Baena available on the left, Lee can also be deployed as an attacking midfielder.





BY PARK LIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]