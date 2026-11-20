Lee Kang-in dribbles the ball while looking for a teammate to pass to during a friendly match between Korea and Qatar at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

The Atlético Madrid midfielder became the first back-to-back winner of the AFC's award for the top Asian footballer playing overseas, and the second multiple winner after Son Heung-min.

Lee Kang-in of Atlético Madrid has become the first back-to-back winner of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian International Player of the Year.

A South Korean national team mainstay, Lee was named the top Asian footballer competing overseas at the AFC Awards ceremony Thursday in Bangkok.

The annual award is given to the Asian player with the best performance outside the continent. Lee beat out fellow national teammate Hwang In-beom and Japanese player Ayase Ueda.

Lee is the first consecutive winner of the prize since its introduction in 2012 and is the second multiple winner after compatriot Son Heung-min, who claimed it in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2023.

Lee picked up five trophies during the 2025-26 season with Paris Saint-Germain, including his third straight French Ligue 1 title and second straight UEFA Champions League trophy.

In June, Lee played all three matches for South Korea in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and then joined Atlético Madrid in July to mark a return to Spain, a country where he had spent his teen years.

Lee, the only South Korean winner at this year's AFC Awards, did not attend the ceremony in Bangkok due to his club commitments.

Kim Hye-ri, veteran defender for the South Korean women's national team, was nominated for the AFC Women's Player of the Year but lost out to Kim Kyong-yong of North Korea.

Park Youn-jeong, who guided South Korea to the quarterfinals at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, the country's best performance in 12 years, was one of the three nominees for the AFC Women's Coach of the Year, but the award went to Marziyeh Jafari of Iran.





Yonhap