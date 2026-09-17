Lee Kang-in shines with rare right-footed goal

Lee Kang-in, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during a La Liga match between Atlético Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid on Sept. 16. REUTERS/YONHAP

Lee Kang-in scored, created chances and earned man of the match honors as Atlético Madrid beat Osasuna 4-0 ahead of the Madrid derby.

Lee Kang-in of Atlético Madrid, known for his mastery of his left foot, scored his second goal of the season — but this time with his right.

Atlético Madrid cruised to a 4-0 home victory over Osasuna in the sixth round of the 2026-27 Spanish La Liga season at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday. Starting on the right wing, Lee found the net nine minutes into the second half with Atlético leading 2-0. He received a pass from Jonathan David inside the penalty area and finished with a right-footed shot.

It was Lee’s second goal of the season, to go along with one assist, and his first goal in about a month.

Lee scored on his official Atlético debut in the season opener against Malaga on Aug. 20. A goal with his right foot was a rare sight for Lee, who predominantly uses his left. He led Atlético’s attack with six shots and three key passes.

Lee also played the full 90 minutes for the first time since joining Atlético, putting behind him the disappointment of being substituted early in the second half in each of his previous three matches.

Lee was named the league’s man of the match after the game, while football statistics site FotMob gave him a near-perfect rating of 9.0. Lee, who has started all six league matches this season, strengthened his position as a regular in Atlético’s attack with his goal after facing criticism over his recent performances. Some local media outlets had criticized him for holding onto the ball for too long.

Lee Kang-in, center, competes for the ball with Osasuna’s Abel Bretones and Unai Santos during a La Liga match between Atlético Madrid and Osasuna in Madrid on Sept. 16. REUTERS/YONHAP

Lee joined Atlético ahead of this season after spending three seasons with Paris Saint-Germain. He inherited the No. 7 shirt worn by legendary forward Antoine Griezmann, who left the club after last season, which raised expectations that Lee could emerge as the team’s next star.

Atlético, with 13 points, moved into No. 3 in the league after recording four wins, one draw and one loss in its opening six matches. The club will face local rival Real Madrid in its first Madrid derby of the season on Sunday.

Lee will then join the Korean national team, now led by newly appointed interim head coach Robert Moreno of Spain, for four international matches. The potential chemistry between Moreno and Lee has already drawn attention from fans.





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]