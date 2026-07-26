Lee Kang-in returns to Spain with transfer to Atlético Madrid

After three years and multiple trophies at Paris Saint-Germain, the attacking midfielder will join the Spanish giants on a five-year deal.

Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in returned to Spain after three years, joining the Spanish club Atlético Madrid from the French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Atlético announced on their website Saturday that Lee signed a five-year contract that will keep him with the La Liga side until June 2031. The 11-time league champions are widely regarded as one of Spain's big three clubs alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"A talented left-footed midfielder, the 25-year-old can operate in the attacking midfield role or from either wing, and stands out for his vision, exquisite ball control and ability to pass and shoot," the club said.

The club also announced that Lee will wear the No. 7 shirt.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Spanish media reported that Atlético paid 35 million euros ($39.8 million), with an option for another 5 million euros.

The deal makes Lee's move the second-most expensive transfer for a Korean player, following Kim Min-jae's 50 million euro move from Napoli to Bayern Munich in 2023. It also surpasses the 30 million euros Tottenham Hotspur paid Bayer Leverkusen for Son Heung-min in 2015.

Lee's annual salary is estimated at between 14 billion won and 15 billion won ($9.6 million and $10.3 million).

Atlético had hoped Lee would report to the club's San Rafael training ground immediately after the World Cup break, but the transfer was reportedly delayed. The Spanish side even sent its team doctor to Korea last week to conduct Lee's medical to speed up the process.

An Image posted on Atlético Madrid's Instagram account shows Korean footballer Lee Kang-in's No. 7 shirt. SCREEN CAPTURE

The attacking midfielder, who can also operate on either wing, began his club career in Spain with Valencia as a teenager in 2011. He also had a spell with Mallorca before taking his talent to France three years ago.

After struggling to earn consistent playing time with PSG this past season, Lee now moves back to the country where he spent his formative years.

At the top of his game, Lee is best known for his vision, ball control and ability to thread passes through tight spaces. Lee has represented Korea at the past two FIFA World Cups. He also excelled before joining the senior ranks, leading Korea to a runner-up finish at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup as an 18-year-old and earning the Golden Ball honor as the competition's best player. Lee also helped Korea's under-23 squad win the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

Korea's Son Heung-min, left, and Lee Kang-in push forward during the Group A match against the Czech Republic on June 11. NEWS1





Lee collected several trophies at PSG, including three Ligue 1 titles and two UEFA Champions League titles. He will now try to bring Atlético its 12th La Liga title and its first since 2021.

The club is scheduled to face Premier League club Manchester City in a summer friendly at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Aug. 9, with Lee expected to appear in his new kit.





BY KIM JI-YE, YONHAP [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]