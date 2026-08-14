Lee Kang-in joins The Black Label

Lee Kang-in of Atlético Madrid plays during a friendly match against the Manchester City at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Aug. 9. YONHAP

Atlético Madrid midfielder Lee Kang-in has signed with the talent agency behind Rosé, Jeon Somi and Meovv.

Lee Kang-in of Spanish club Atlético Madrid signed a management contract with The Black Label, according to the talent agency on Friday.

“Lee, as an athlete, has proven his presence on global stages and is praised for his potential based on outstanding skills and diligent demeanor,” the agency said.

“The Black Label will be a trusted partner that stands by Lee as he moves forward and takes on new challenges.”

The agency is known for nurturing talent in K-pop and managing artists, including singers Rosé and Jeon Somi, the girl group Meovv and mixed-gender group Allday Project.

Lee recently joined the Spanish football club on a five-year contract after playing for the French team Paris Saint-Germain for three years. Lee also represented Korea at the FIFA World Cup 2026.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]