Lee Kang-in joins The Black Label

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Twice's Chaeyoung and Zion.T clarify that they are still in a 'beautiful relationship'
Earlier, a local media outlet citing a K-pop industry source reported that the two singers had broken up due to their busy schedules.
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Boy band Big Ocean to release single ‘Love Sign’ in September
The trio, the first K-pop group with members who are hard of hearing, will release their new single on Sept. 9.
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G-Dragon's agency donates 500 million won to support young artists
Galaxy Corporation donated 500 million won ($353,600) to the JusPeace Foundation, founded by G-Dragon, to nurture 50 emerging artists and creators.
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Dragan Stojkovic formally expresses interest in Korean football coaching job
The Serbian football legend is reportedly planning to apply to be the Taeguk Warriors' permanent manager when the Korea Football Association (KFA) opens recruitment.