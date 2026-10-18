Lee Kang-in, Hwang In-beom short-listed for AFC award as Son Heung-min misses cut

Read more
-
100 days without a president and counting: KFA paralysis threatens Korea's Asian Cup campaign
Efforts to install a new chief have been hit by roadblocks, which in turn have limited the association's ability to stabilize the national side with a permanent manager.
-
FIFAe Finals in Saudi Arabia postponed after deadly Riyadh airport attack
FIFA and the Saudi Esports Federation delayed the Jeddah tournament as regional security concerns prompt other sports events to reassess plans.
-
Son Heung-min reclaims lead in assists as LAFC beat Austin FC 3-1
The Korean talisman set up Denis Bouanga for the first goal, breaking a five-way tie for assists in the MLS.
-
FC Seoul on cusp of first title in a decade, could clinch Saturday
FC Seoul could secure their first K League 1 championship in 10 years with a win over Gimcheon Sangmu and Ulsan HD loss or tie on Saturday.