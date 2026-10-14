Lee Kang-in helps Atlético pull ahead against Manchester United, ends in 2-0 win

Atlético Madrid's Lee Kang-in, right, is challenged by Manchester United's Ayden Heaven during a UEFA Champions League match between Atlético Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid on Oct. 13. AP/YONHAP

The win at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid was Atlético Madrid's first in the league phase of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Midfielder Lee Kang-in started the move that put Atlético Madrid ahead of Manchester United 51 seconds after kickoff, and the squad went on to win 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League.

The win on Tuesday at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid was Atlético’s first in the league phase of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. It began the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Liverpool and now has one win and one loss in two games.

Near the halfway line, Lee threaded a left-footed pass in behind two United defenders. Álex Baena ran onto it, drove forward, cut back once and slid a low ball to Pablo Barrios, who finished.

Lee started up front alongside Julián Álvarez and led the attack. In the 11th minute, he slipped past two defenders on the right with a quick dribble before passing the ball to a teammate.

A minute later, United forward Bryan Mbeumo fired just wide of the post. Johnny Cardoso found the net with a long-range shot in the 43rd minute, but a video assistant referee (VAR) review ruled the goal out due to Marcos Llorente’s handball in the buildup.

Álvarez hit the post with a first-time left-footed shot from Barrios’s in the 54th minute. Manager Diego Simeone took off Lee and Barrios on the hour and sent in Marc Pubill and Jonathan David. At the other end, Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar in the 70th minute.

The game turned in the 74th minute. United defender Leny Yoro fouled David to deny him a clear scoring chance, and the referee sent Yoro off with a straight red card after an on-field VAR review.

Atlético Madrid's Pablo Barrios, right, celebrates scoring their first goal with Lee Kang-in, center, during a UEFA Champions League match between Atlético Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid on Oct. 13. REUTERS/YONHAP





Five minutes later, David’s shot came off the goalkeeper, and Ademola Lookman turned in the rebound. Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak then blocked a shot from Matheus Cunha with his foot in the second minute of stoppage time to keep a clean sheet.

Also on Tuesday, Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae played the full 90 minutes in a 3-3 draw away at Norwegian club Viking. Bayern went down to 10 men when Michael Olise was shown a second yellow card for throwing the ball at an opponent’s face, and Viking equalized in the 90th minute.

Lee went into the game facing rumors about the national team.

Kim, midfielder Hwang In-beom of Porto and forward Hwang Hee-chan of Schalke 04 are known in Korea as the “96 line” for their shared birth year. The three allegedly hinted to teammates that they planned to quit the national team after a friendly against Uzbekistan on Oct. 6. Reports of a rift in the squad followed.

Atlético Madrid's Lee Kang-in warms up before the UEFA Champions League match between Atlético Madrid and Manchester United in Madrid on Oct. 13. AP/YONHAP

When speculation spread online that Lee was involved, the player, through his agency, dismissed the rumor as groundless on Tuesday.

Amid the noise, Manchester United great Park Ji-sung, who shot a TV commercial with Lee when he was a child, publicly backed Lee.

“I believe that [Lee] is the most technically gifted player that Korea has ever produced,” Park told Spanish daily Marca ahead of the game. “I’m curious to see how far he can go on the global stage.”

Lee arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in July, the same summer that Atlético great Antoine Griezmann left for Orlando City in Major League Soccer.

“Filling the void left by a great club legend in a short time is extremely difficult,” Park said. “However, in the long term, [Lee] has enough potential. If he continues to prove himself on the field, I believe that he can become a legend himself. I hope that [he] becomes ‘world-class Lee Kang-in’ rather than a ‘second Griezmann.’”

Park, who spent seven seasons at United, also joked about where his loyalties lay for the game.

“Most Koreans will hope for Atlético's victory,” he said. “I will cheer for [Lee] to showcase all his abilities, but I hope that Manchester United wins.”

Lee showed his abilities, and United lost.





BY PARK LIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]