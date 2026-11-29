Atlético Madrid's Lee Kang-in celebrates after scoring against Elche during a Spanish La Liga football match between Elche and Atlético Madrid at Estadio Martínez Valero, in Elche, Spain, on Nov. 28. EPA/YONHAP

The result lifted the club to second behind Barcelona, with the Korean playmaker getting on the scoresheet only seven minutes after kickoff.

Atlético Madrid’s Lee Kang-in got on the scoresheet to end a 73-day goal drought in a 3-2 win over Elche on Saturday.

The victory at Estadio Martínez Valero in Elche, Spain, Atlético’s second straight win in the 2026-27 La Liga season, lifted the club to second on the table with 34 points, closing the gap with league leader Barcelona to two points. The result put a dent in the home side’s bid to escape the relegation zone, sitting 19th on 11 points.

Lee started alongside Julián Alvarez in a two-man partnership up top in a 4-4-2 formation.

The Korean playmaker found the back of the net just seven minutes after kickoff to put Atlético ahead 1-0. Lee picked Federico Redondo’s pocket just outside the penalty area and drove into the box before ripping a left-footed shot low toward the far post for his third goal of the season.

Atlético Madrid's Lee Kang-in celebrates after scoring against Elche during a Spanish La Liga football match between Elche and Atlético Madrid at Estadio Martínez Valero, in Elche, Spain, on Nov. 28. EPA/YONHAP

The goal ended Lee's nine-match scoring drought since he netted his second goal of the season against Osasuna on Sept. 17. It also marked his fourth goal contribution of the season, with three goals and one assist across 14 league appearances.

Lee was replaced by Rodrigo Mendoza in the 70th minute with Atlético ahead 3-2. The visitors’ manager, Diego Simeone, appeared to give Lee some rest to keep him fresh ahead of the club's away match against league leaders Barcelona on Wednesday.





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]