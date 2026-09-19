Lee Jun-suk secures Korea's first Asian Games teqball medal by reaching final 

Lee Jun-suk of Korea attacks during the men's singles teqball quarterfinal of the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya against Kudaiberdi Aidarbekov of Kyrgyzstan at Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 17. YONHAP

Lee overcame Kuwait's Zaid Eidan in the semis at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, guaranteeing Korea no worse than silver in its teqball debut.

Korea secured its first Asian Games medal in teqball on Saturday after Lee Jun-suk beat Zaid Eidan of Kuwait 2-0 in the men's singles semifinal at 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan, guaranteeing at least a silver medal.

Lee won the first set 12-10 and went on to claim the second set before reaching 12 points at Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center in Nagoya, Japan, as Eidan forfeited the match when Lee was leading 3-2 due to injury. The result gave a 2-0 overall victory for the Korean player.

In teqball, the first player or team to score 12 points wins a set, and the first to win two sets wins the match.

Saturday's win guaranteed Lee at least a silver medal. He will face Ali Jalil Mezher Alelayawi of Iraq in the final on Sunday.

Teqball originated in Hungary in 2014 and combines elements of table tennis and football. Players rally over a curved table and cannot use their hands or arms. They must return the ball to the other side with their feet within three touches.

Players cannot use the same part of the body twice in a row. In doubles, teammates must pass the ball to each other at least once.

The sport also features acrobatic moves and fast-paced rallies. Players must decide when to use a powerful smash, an attack that sends the ball hard off the table and can be used up to two times per game.

Teqball made its Asian Games debut this year. All members of the Korean team are amateur players and fewer than 20 players took part in the national team selection process.

Kim Eun-jun kicks the ball against Kyrgyzstan during their mixed doubles teqball match at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 18. AP/YONHAP

The three men on the national team — Lee Jun-suk, Lee Tae-been and Kim Eun-jun — all have backgrounds in football, while the team's only female player, Jang Eun-sun, previously played sepaktakraw, a sport that combines elements of football and volleyball.

Some of the players also competed for business teams in jokgu, a Korean foot-volleyball sport.

Lee said he hopes to help “build a strong foundation for Korean teqball” as he looks to win the country's first Asian Games gold medal in the sport.

Lee played football until he was 21 and competed in the semiprofessional K4 before moving to jokgu and then discovering teqball. Because Korea had no professional teqball teams, he worked at a manufacturing plant while training.

When teqball became an official Asiad sport, Lee decided to fully commit to the sport. He paid for his own training camp in Hungary and even gave up a contract for a permanent job to prepare for this year's competition.

Since the Korea Teqball Association is not a member of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, Lee and his teammates could not train at Jincheon National Training Center. Instead, they rented training facilities on their own.

The team also bought its own lunches when the meals provided by the Asian Gagmes organizing committee fell short and trained in a cramped business hotel.

After years of training under those challenging conditions, however, Lee will now become Korea's first Asian Games medalist in teqball.





BY KIM HYO-KYONG [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]