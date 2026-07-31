Lee Jung-hoo records 300th MLB hit as Giants beat Padres

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LG Twins’ Im Chan-kyu earns 10th win as KBO club ends post-All-Star skid
LG Twins starter Im Chan-kyu fought back emotion after earning his 10th win and helping his club secure its first post-break series victory.
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Homers at home help Twins rally past Heroes
LG used long balls from Song, Dean to grab Thursday's game and clinch their first series win since the All-Star break.
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Retired Samsung closer Oh Seung-hwan to open high-tech training center for next generation
The former pitcher is opening an academy in Daegu to mentor young players and help develop baseball talent with data-driven regimens.
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Former Cy Young contender Carrasco embraces expectations with LG Twins
The 39-year-old former MLB standout says he came to Korea for a new experience and is ready to help the struggling LG Twins chase another title.