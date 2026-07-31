Lee Jung-hoo records 300th MLB hit as Giants beat Padres

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo watches his ground ball during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres on July 30. AP/YONHAP

The San Francisco outfielder achieved the milestone with a seventh-inning double, reaching base three times in a 4-1 win over the Padres.

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants recorded the 300th hit of his MLB career with a double on Thursday.

Batting fifth and starting in right field against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, California, Lee went 1-for-3 with two walks, extending his hitting streak to four games. His batting average improved to .302, keeping him fourth in the National League.

Lee grounded out to shortstop in the first inning and to first base with runners on first and second in the third before reaching base for the first time with a walk to lead off the fifth.

With the Giants leading 4-1 in the seventh, Lee lined his 24th double of the season into the right-center field gap with one out and a runner on first, recording the 300th hit of his MLB career. He has collected 38 hits in 2024, 149 last season and 113 so far this season.

Lee drew another walk with two outs and a runner on second in the ninth, reaching base three times in the game.

San Diego's Song Sung-mun remained on the bench, preventing the first MLB matchup between the former Kiwoom Heroes teammates.

The Giants defeated the Padres 4-1, snapping San Diego's five-game winning streak.





BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]