Lee Han-beom joins Belgian champions Club Brugge for 10.5 million euros

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Bayern’s Kompany says Kim Min-jae sets the tone
Ahead of Bayern Munich’s Korea tour opener, coach Vincent Kompany praised Kim Min-jae’s work ethic and said the defender’s form pushes every center back to compete harder.
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Jeju SK eager to learn from Bayern Munich test
Coach Sergio Costa and goalkeeper Kim Dong-jun say Tuesday’s exhibition against the German giants is a rare chance to compete, learn and enjoy the challenge.
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Bayern, Atlético and Man City set for blockbuster friendlies in Korea
The clubs will take on local sides and each other in a week of massive matches, with star power on partial display as some big names recover from the World Cup.
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Kim Min-jae, Bayern Munich arrive for ‘Monster’ mash against Jeju SK
The Bundesliga powerhouse were greeted by fans at the airport on Sunday afternoon ahead of a friendly on the southern island on Tuesday.