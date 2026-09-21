Lee Bo-mi takes MMA bronze at Asiad debut

Korean fighter Lee Bo-mi earned bronze in women’s MMA as the sport made its Asian Games debut in Nagoya.

Lee Bo-mi claimed bronze in women's mixed martial arts (MMA) in the sport's Asian Games debut Monday.

In the semifinals of the women's modern -54 kilogram event, the 27-year-old Korean fighter lost to Diana Pogosian of Bahrain 3-0. With no bronze medal bouts, all losers of the semifinals receive bronze medals here.

MMA is making its first Asian Games appearance at Nagoya City Inae Sports Center in Nagoya, central Japan.

Lee's competition began in the quarterfinals, where she defeated Lo Thi Phung of Vietnam 2-1. But Lee came up short against Pogosian in the next phase.

Two other Korean MMA fighters, Choi Eun-seok in the men's modern -77 kilogram and Yoon Tae-young in the men's traditional 77 kilogram, both fell in the quarterfinals.





Yonhap