Landers invite ex-All-Star slugger Romak for pregame ceremony

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NC Dinos back down on relocation threat with decision to stay in Changwon
The KBO club withdrew its relocation threat after the city pledged stadium and fan-experience improvements.
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Officer who asked drunk driver for dinner money, liquor gets suspended term
An Incheon police officer received a suspended prison term for seeking cash and liquor from a drunk-driving suspect while handling his case.
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Jeon Byeong-woo drives in seven as Lions roar with 18-run domination win
Samsung scored in the first six innings against the SSG Landers to keep pace in tight race for first place.
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New Australian reliever for Twins 'excited' for KBO's crowds, environment
Newly arrived LG pitcher Jon Kennedy jumped right into a 'pressure cooker' in his successful high-leverage debut.