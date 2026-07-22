LAFC gaffer to limit Son Heung-min's minutes with packed schedule ahead 

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Again 2002? Koreans prioritize ability over nationality for next Taeguk Warriors manager.
In a post-World Cup survey, 57 percent of respondents said the next gaffer did not have to be Korean, while 23 percent preferred they not be.
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Incheon United extends K League giant-killing streak with win over Ulsan HD
A stoppage time penalty taken by Stefan Mugosa in the second half sealed with victory, moving the club up to sixth.
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Hwang In-beom joins FC Porto from Feyenoord in 4.5 million euro transfer
The Korean midfielder has completed a move from Feyenoord to FC Porto on a three-year deal after impressing at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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Korean YouTuber subjected to racism at World Cup slammed after using Messi jersey as doormat
An influencer who drew sympathy is now under fire for posting a video of herself using the Argentine captain's shirt to clean her house.