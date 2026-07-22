LAFC gaffer to limit Son Heung-min's minutes with packed schedule ahead 

Los Angeles Football Club forward Son Heung-min dribbles the ball during the second half against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on July 17. REUTERS/YONHAP

Manager Marc Dos Santos said he will limit the winger's workload as the club prepares for eight matches next month.

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) manager Marc Dos Santos said Wednesday he will begin managing the workload of the team's Korean superstar Son Heung-min, with a jam-packed schedule on the horizon this summer.

In a press conference on the eve of LAFC's match against Real Salt Lake at home, Dos Santos noted his side will play eight matches in August, including MLS regular-season contests and Leagues Cup games.

"We are going to face a very condensed schedule, and our conversation, not only with Sonny but other key players, is that we have to manage [their minutes]," Dos Santos said. "We could take a player out to start thinking about the next game. There will be moments sometimes when players start already with the plan of taking them off at a certain minute to think about the next game. All these little things are also the work of player, coach, performance team to make sure that we stay as fresh as we can during the condensed period that we are going to have."

Dos Santos' comments come after Son scored his first MLS goal of the season against the LA Galaxy last Friday. He had gone goalless in 13 previous league matches, with his only two goals this season coming in the Concacaf Champions Cup tournament.

Son, who turned 34 earlier this month, has a good history against Real Salt Lake. He recorded his first MLS hat trick in his first match against them on Sept. 17 last year, and then picked up a goal and two assists just four days later.

Dos Santos said he broached the topic first with Son.

"I brought it up to him because the players always tell you that they are good, they are ready and they could play every game. But the graphic you see in a condensed period […] you see players peaking and then after an X amount of always playing, you see their graphic coming down. The players understand what we are doing with them and Sonny understands, of course."





Yonhap