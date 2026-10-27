LAFC fan accused of racist 'ni hao' taunt toward Sonny after Galaxy draw

Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min, left, speaks with the referee during an MLS match against the LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 25. EPA/YONHAP

A video of a spectator repeatedly shouting the Chinese word for "hello" at Korean star Son Heung-min after LAFC’s draw with the Galaxy has sparked calls for club action.

A video showing a spectator repeatedly shouting “ni hao” at Korean football star Son Heung-min after an MLS match has sparked outrage over what fans described as a racist taunt.

A Los Angeles FC (LAFC) "fan" was seen shouting the remark at the winger as he left the pitch after an MLS match, according to the New York Post.

The incident occurred after LAFC’s 2-2 draw with the LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. The draw secured LAFC a playoff spot.

A video shared on social media shows a spectator wearing an LAFC jersey repeatedly shouting “ni hao,” Chinese for “hello,” toward Son. The footage also shows Son looking toward the spectator.

Treating East Asians as Chinese regardless of their nationality or cultural identity is widely regarded as a racist stereotype and an act of microaggression.

The video spread rapidly on social media and drew criticism of the heckler.

“This man straight up yelled nihao nihao at Sonny when he circled the field to thank the fans after the game,” the user who posted the video wrote on X. “I spoke with security and since he left Section 111 by then, they said there was little they could do.”

A social media video shows Los Angeles FC's Son Heung-min, right, glaring at a spectator allegedly shouting racist phrases at the player during a game in Los Angeles on Oct. 25. SCREEN CAPTURE

The report also noted that other fans have recognized the heckler because he attends the matches often.

“If this man is a season-ticket holder, then at the minimum his tickets and access should be revoked. Pref[errably] lifetime ban,” the user added. “He wanted signatures on that hat and yelled nihao at Son.”

The New York Post described the incident as a “racist microaggression” and said attention would now turn to how LAFC handles the matter and whether the club issues an official statement.

Son has faced racist abuse before.

A Chelsea supporter who made a slant-eye gesture at Son in 2017 received an indefinite stadium ban.

Other spectators have also directed racist abuse at Son during his time with Tottenham Hotspur, including taunts telling him to “sell DVDs” or “eat dog meat.”

BY PARK LIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]