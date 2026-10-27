LAFC fan accused of racist 'ni hao' taunt toward Sonny after Galaxy draw

A video shared on social media shows a spectator wearing an LAFC jersey repeatedly shouting “ni hao,” Chinese for “hello,” toward Son. The footage also shows Son looking toward the spectator.
Treating East Asians as Chinese regardless of their nationality or cultural identity is widely regarded as a racist stereotype and an act of microaggression.
The video spread rapidly on social media and drew criticism of the heckler.
“This man straight up yelled nihao nihao at Sonny when he circled the field to thank the fans after the game,” the user who posted the video wrote on X. “I spoke with security and since he left Section 111 by then, they said there was little they could do.”
The report also noted that other fans have recognized the heckler because he attends the matches often.
“If this man is a season-ticket holder, then at the minimum his tickets and access should be revoked. Pref[errably] lifetime ban,” the user added. “He wanted signatures on that hat and yelled nihao at Son.”
The New York Post described the incident as a “racist microaggression” and said attention would now turn to how LAFC handles the matter and whether the club issues an official statement.
Son has faced racist abuse before.
A Chelsea supporter who made a slant-eye gesture at Son in 2017 received an indefinite stadium ban.
Other spectators have also directed racist abuse at Son during his time with Tottenham Hotspur, including taunts telling him to “sell DVDs” or “eat dog meat.”
BY PARK LIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.