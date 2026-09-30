Kwon Soon-woo retires injured as Korea’s tennis medal hopes fade

Kwon Soon-woo of Korea plays in a Davis Cup Qualifiers match against India at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 19. KOREA TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Kwon withdrew from his Asian Games third-round singles match with a knee injury, leaving no Korean players in singles medal contention.

Korea's Kwon Soon-woo retired from his third-round men's singles match due to a knee injury at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday, leaving all four Korean singles players out of medal contention.

During his men's singles third-round match against Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan at Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Nagoya, Japan, Kwon retired due to a knee injury when he was trailing 3-0 in the first set.

It was Kwon's fifth match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, following two singles and two doubles matches.

With Kwon's exit, all four Korean singles players have been eliminated from medal contention.

Hong Seong-chan lost in the men's singles second round, while Back Da-yeon and Ku Yeon-woo were eliminated in the women's second round.





Yonhap