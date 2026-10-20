KT Wiz's Hilliard named KBO's Player of the Month

Read more
-
LG Twins closer returns from neck scare as playoff hopes hang by a thread
Son Ju-young says he is ready for multiple innings as the Twins face elimination against the Kia Tigers.
-
'Choo! Choo!': Cleveland fans roar as retired Korean slugger returns to old home turf
Former MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo threw the ceremonial first pitch at Cleveland's Progressive Field, where he spent seven standout seasons.
-
Choi Won-ho takes Korea helm for Tokyo baseball showdown
The veteran coach replaces Ryu Ji-hyun for November’s Asia Professional Baseball Championship, where Korea has lost both previous finals to Japan.
-
Tigers outfielder competes in postseason through wisdom tooth pain
With the Tigers leading the Twins 2-0 in the series and needing just one more win to advance to the next round, Park Jung-woo said that he would gladly trade a few more days of toothache for a long postseason run.