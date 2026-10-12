KT Wiz's Choi Won-jun apologizes for throwing bat after drawing walk

KT Wiz's Choi Won-jun throws his bat in frustration after drawing a walk as the leadoff batter in the top of the third inning against the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Oct. 12. NEWS1

Choi Won-jun's behavior comes as he is locked in a race with Victor Reyes of the Lotte Giants to set a new KBO single-season hits record.

KT Wiz’s Choi Won-jun, who is in a race to set a new KBO single-season hits record, apologized for throwing his bat in frustration after drawing a walk.

“I sincerely apologize to fans who may have felt offended and disappointed by my inappropriate behavior,” he said in a post on a family member’s Instagram account on Sunday night.

“My actions cannot be justified under any circumstances, and it was entirely my fault for failing to control my emotions,” he continued. “I personally approached those affected by my behavior and apologized to them.”

The incident occurred during the top of the third inning of KT’s away game against the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Sunday. Choi threw his bat onto the field after drawing a walk against Samsung starter Ariel Jurado following a full-count battle.

He also threw his batting gloves and protective gear near a ball boy who had come out to collect his equipment. Samsung catcher Kang Min-ho called out his name, but Choi went toward first base without responding.

KT captain Jang Sung-woo then called a team meeting and sharply reprimanded Choi.

“What do [your actions] mean for everyone else here?” the captain said. “Do you think that we’re all out here just to help you pad your stats? Watch your behavior.”

KT Wiz's Choi Won-jun, right, wipes away tears while speaking with teammate Jang Sung-woo during a game against the Samsung Lions in Daegu on Oct. 11. Choi, who is competing for the most hits in the KBO this season, threw his bat in frustration after drawing a walk in the third inning. SCREEN CAPTURE

Choi drew another walk in his next plate appearance but added a hit in the ninth inning, bringing his season total to 205.

Cameras also captured him in tears as he spoke with Jang in the dugout.

“I deeply regret what happened, and I will be more mindful of my actions and make sure that I never repeat the same mistake,” Choi wrote in the post. “I will not forget this incident and will work on becoming a more mature and responsible player.”

Victor Reyes of the Lotte Giants, Choi’s rival in the hits race, recorded two hits in an away game against the Kia Tigers at Kia Champions Field in Jeonnam-Gwangju on Sunday, which raised his season total to 207.

With just two hits separating the players, Choi will face Samsung and Reyes will take on the Doosan Bears on Monday in their respective teams’ final games of the season.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]