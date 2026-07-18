KT Wiz sign Logan Allen to full contract for rest of 2026 KBO season

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IVE's Jang Won-young to throw first pitch at Mets-Dodgers game
The K-pop girl group singer will toss the ceremonial first pitch at the Mets-Dodgers game on July 26, with her bandmates joining her at Citi Field.
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Lions, Twins enter second half of KBO season locked in title battle as Asian Games approach
Commentators are split on how the standings will end up, and note that the Asian Games and Lotte's playoff push could shake up the league.
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KBO All-Star Game bids farewell to Jamsil as Nanum wins big
Nanum beat Dream 10-2 with a record 22 hits in the final KBO All-Star Game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium, as Hanwha Eagles catcher Heo In-seo was named MVP.
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Go Woo-suk earns first MLB hold as Twins top Angels
Two days after his major league debut, Minnesota reliever Go Woo-suk worked a scoreless eighth inning to help beat visiting Los Angeles 5-3.