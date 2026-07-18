KT Wiz sign Logan Allen to full contract for rest of 2026 KBO season

KT Wiz starter Logan Allen pitches against the LG Twins during the clubs' KBO regular-season game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 16. KT WIZ

The contending KBO club rewarded its injury replacement with a season-long deal after Logan Allen’s strong starts and Caleb Boushley’s slow recovery.

The KT Wiz announced Saturday that they have signed their temporary injury fill-in Logan Allen to a full contract for the rest of this Korean baseball season.

The Wiz said Allen will make $425,000 to play out the remaining KBO campaign. The U.S. left-hander first joined the Wiz on June 12 on a six-week, $125,000 contract as a temporary replacement for starter Caleb Boushley, who hit the sidelines with a right shoulder injury.

KBO teams are allowed to acquire short-term replacements for injured foreign players ruled out for six weeks or longer.

A combination of Allen's solid performance and Boushley's slow recovery from his shoulder trouble prompted the Wiz to hand Allen a full-fledged deal.

Allen has gone 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA over 27 innings in five starts for the Wiz. He pitched for another KBO club, the NC Dinos, in 2025, and had a 7-12 record with a 4.53 ERA in 32 starts.

"Logan has been our ace since joining the team, and we expect him to be a key part of our rotation going forward," said Wiz general manager Na Do-hyun. "We also want to thank Caleb Boushley for his services."

Boushely had a 7-3 record and a 3.16 ERA after 11 outings in his first KBO season and threw five scoreless starts, including what turned out to be his final outing on May 31, when he struck out a season-high 10 batters over six frames against the Kiwoom Heroes.

The Wiz are in the thick of the race for the top spot in the regular season. They came into Saturday in third place at 49-35-1 (wins-losses-ties), three games behind the league-leading Samsung Lions. The Wiz have won five consecutive games, the longest active winning streak in the KBO.





Yonhap