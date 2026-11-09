KT Wiz shortstop Kwon Dong-jin avoids surgery after orbital fracture in Korean Series

KT Wiz shortstop Kwon Dong-jin is being placed in an ambulance after taking a ground ball off his face during Game 5 of the Korean Series against the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu on Nov. 8. YONHAP

Kwon suffered an orbital fracture after being hit by a ground ball in Game 5, but tests found no eye damage and doctors will monitor his recovery.

The KT Wiz announced Monday that their shortstop, Kwon Dong-jin, will not need surgery after suffering an orbital fracture during a Korean Series game the previous day.

Kwon took a hard grounder off the bat of Samsung Lions hitter Kim Young-woong in the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 5 at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Sunday. Kwon went down in immediate pain as a run scored and was taken off the field by ambulance.

The Wiz lost the game 12-1 as the Lions clinched their first Korea Baseball Organization title in 12 years.

According to the Wiz, further tests done on Monday showed an orbital fracture, but Kwon had suffered no damage to his eyes, meaning he will not need surgery.

The club said doctors will monitor Kwon's condition over the next couple of weeks for remaining blood pooled in his right eye.

It was Kwon's first start of the five-game series. He went 2-for-3 at the plate.





Yonhap