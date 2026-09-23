Korea’s soft tennis run in Asian Games ends without medals in any singles event

South Korea's players pose with the bronze medal during the awarding ceremony of the soft tennis men's team event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 20. AP/YONHAP

The team comes home with three bronze medals in the men’s and women’s team events and mixed doubles.

South Korea's soft tennis team wrapped up its competition at the ongoing Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with three bronze medals after failing to earn a medal in the singles events on Wednesday.

In the men's singles quarterfinals at Nagoya City Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Nagoya, central Japan, Lee Ha-neul lost 4-2 to Che Po-yi of Chinese Taipei.

Lee battled to a 2-2 tie through the first four games but then lost two straight games to miss out on a place in the semifinals.

Soft tennis singles matches are played in a best-of-seven format, with the first player to win four games taking the match.

In the women's singles quarterfinals, Lee Su-jin fell 4-2 to Rena Temma of Japan, while Hwang Jeong-mi lost 4-2 to North Korea's Ri Jin-mi.

Lee Su-jin lost three straight games against the Japanese opponent and earned two games but was unable to complete the comeback.

South Korea's players pose with bronze medals during the awarding ceremony of the women's team soft tennis event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 20. AP/YONHAP

In an all-Korean match, Hwang leveled the match at 2-2 after losing the first two games, but Ri then won the next two games to advance to the semifinals.

Ri's semifinal berth secured North Korea a bronze medal. Soft tennis does not have a bronze medal match, with both semifinal losers receiving bronze medals.

Her compatriot Ri So-hyang also reached the women's singles semifinals with a 4-2 quarterfinal victory over Alisha Ziegler of Thailand.

The two bronze medals secured by Ri Jin-mi and Ri So-hyang will be North Korea's first medals at the Asian Games in Japan.

With the men's and women's singles events, the soft tennis medal competition concluded Wednesday.

South Korea collected three bronze medals in soft tennis — one each from the men's and women's team events and one from the mixed doubles.





Yonhap