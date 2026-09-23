Korea’s soft tennis run in Asian Games ends without medals in any singles event

Read more
-
Korean trio fires way to silver in air pistol event at Asian Games
Choo Ga-eun, Kim Bo-mi and Oh Ye-jin combined for 1,730 points, finishing behind China but ahead of Japan.
-
Choe Byeong-kwang wins race walk bronze for Korea's 1st athletics medal in Nagoya
Choe Byeong-kwang won Korea's first athletics medal at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, taking bronze in the men's half marathon race walk.
-
Korea's U-23 squad uses aerial power to beat Saudi Arabia, secure top spot in Asian Games group
With two second-half headers, the young Taeguk Warriors secured a 2-0 win, Group D supremacy and a quarterfinal date against Vietnam.
-
Kim Young-beom’s rise signals new wave of Korean swimming
The 20-year-old won Asian Games 50-meter freestyle gold after narrowly losing the 100-meter final to world-record holder Pan Zhanle.