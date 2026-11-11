Korea's Ohtani? Kiwoom's top rookie Ha Hyun-seung aims to live up to the hype.

Kiwoom Heroes No. 1 pick Ha Hyun-seung, a two-way prospect with a record KBO rookie signing bonus, aims to follow Shohei Ohtani's path and contend for Rookie of the Year.

Kiwoom Heroes new rookie Ha Hyun-seung, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 KBO draft, has already made history with a record 1.6 billion won ($1.2 million) signing bonus. Now, the highly touted pitcher and hitter is determined to prove he is worth the investment as he prepares for his professional debut.

"I heard my signing bonus was bigger than Shohei Ohtani's when he was a rookie,” Ha said during an interview with JoongAng Ilbo on Nov. 2.

Ha showed a steely determination to prove himself on the field despite the enormous expectations weighing on his shoulders during the interview. But when the camera lens turned toward him during a photo shoot at the Goyang baseball training stadium in Gyeonggi that day, his rookie side emerged as he struggled to focus on the camera, repeatedly glancing at his senior teammates as if worried about how they might react.

A senior at Busan High School, Ha is regarded as one of the country's most promising high school baseball talents, as he excels as both a pitcher and a hitter. On the mound, he throws fastballs reaching 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour), while at the plate, he combines precision with power.

After being selected first overall by the Kiwoom Heroes in the 2027 KBO rookie draft in September, Ha received a signing bonus of 1.6 billion won, the largest ever awarded to a rookie in KBO history.

In an unusual move, Kiwoom publicly explained how it determined Ha's signing bonus. The benchmark was the 100 million yen signing bonus, worth approximately 1.2 billion won at the exchange rate at the time, that Japan's Nippon-Ham Fighters gave Ohtani — now with the Los Angeles Dodgers — when they signed him in December 2012.

Even at current exchange rates, Ha's signing bonus comfortably exceeds Ohtani's.

Ha Hyun-seung, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 KBO rookie draft, signs a record 1.6 billion won ($1.2 million) contract with the Kiwoom Heroes on Oct. 7. KIWOOM HEROES

"I found out that my signing bonus was bigger than Ohtani's after the club explained it to me," Ha said. "At first, I was just happy, but after a few days, I began to feel the weight of the responsibility to perform well."

"I'm no longer a high school student. I'm a professional baseball player now, and I want to approach the game with a professional mindset.”

Ha is a prized prospect whom Kiwoom hopes to develop carefully. But the club has no plans to give him preferential treatment simply because he was the No. 1 overall draft pick.

"He came in as the No. 1 pick, but there's no ranking when it comes to playing opportunities," Kiwoom manager Seol Jong-jin said.

Seol plans to closely assess Ha's potential during the team's upcoming training camp in Taiwan.

Still, the manager made no secret of his high expectations.

"I hope Ha grows into a player like Ohtani, with both outstanding skills and strong character," Seol said. "I encourage him to look up videos of Ohtani when he was young and read stories about his good deeds whenever he has time."

Ha Hyun-seung of Busan High School smiles in a Kiwoom Heroes uniform after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 KBO rookie draft at Lotte Hotel World in southern Seoul on Sept. 21. YONHAP

The biggest question surrounding Ha is whether he will continue pursuing a two-way career as both a pitcher and a hitter.

Fans are eager to see whether he can develop into a two-way star in the KBO League, following in the footsteps of Ohtani, who has established himself as an elite player in both roles in the MLB.

"We're discussing whether I'll continue playing both ways with the club,” Ha said, declining to elaborate. “I think we'll have a clearer picture early next year."

"For now, my priority is building a body strong enough to get through the full 144-game regular season and competing for Rookie of the Year," he said. "I've been working on developing my smaller muscles, and the six-pack abs that had disappeared for a while have finally come back."

Ha also drew attention at a recent rookie welcoming event when he performed the choreography to K-pop singer Yena's song "Catch Catch."

He said he plans to actively participate in opportunities to interact with fans, including the team's year-end fan festival.

"I'm usually pretty quiet, but as a rookie, I don't want to shy away from anything," Ha said.

"People told me my body looked too floppy when I danced," he added with a broad smile. "I guess I'll have to practice dancing hard for the fans, too."





BY KO BONG-JUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]