Korea's Lee Woo-seok wins second Asian Games gold in recurve archery

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Kim Joo-hyung wins Asian Games golf gold, military exemption
The four-time PGA Tour winner claimed individual gold with a final-round 64 and led Korea to team silver behind China.
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Korea’s 36-year Asian Games women’s golf medal streak ends after podium misses
Yang Yun-seo finished fourth as Korea missed the podium in both the individual and team events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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Teen sailor Choi Ji-un becomes Korea’s youngest Asian Games gold medalist
Fifteen-year-old Choi Ji-un won the boys’ dinghy sailing final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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Taekwondo gave her a dream: Syrian teen makes history on first Asian Games refugee team
After losing her debut bout, 18-year-old Talah Alhassan Alhinde says taekwondo has renewed her Olympic ambitions.