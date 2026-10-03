Korea's Lee Woo-seok wins second Asian Games gold in recurve archery

Korea's Lee Woo-seok competes in the final of the men's individual recurve in archery at the 2025 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city, Nagoya, Oct. 3. NEWS1

Korea's Lee Woo-seok captured the men's individual title in recurve archery at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, collecting his second gold medal following the team event.

Lee defeated Junya Nakanishi of Japan by the set score of 6-2 in the men's individual recurve final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of the main host city, Nagoya.

It is Lee's second gold medal at the Asian Games here, following the men's team recurve event the following day.

Lee stood on the top of the podium in the men's individual recurve, following the bronze medal at the previous Hangzhou Asian Games.

Starting the first set with two 10s, Lee tied the second set at 27-27 after hitting an 8, taking a 3-1 lead in the set score.

As Nakanishi seemed to find his rhythm and hit two 10s in the third set, Lee responded with two 10s of his own to take a 4-1 lead. In the fourth set, Lee again hit two 10s to secure the victory.





Y



