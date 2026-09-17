Korea’s Lee Jun-suk coasts through perfect group stage in teqball at Asian Games

Lee Jun-suk of Korea returns the ball to Prince Agustin of the Philippines during their men's singles Group B match in the teqball competition at the Asian Games at Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 17. YONHAP

The sport, which combines elements of football, table tennis, freestyle juggling and sepaktakraw, is making its debut at the sporting festival.

Korea's Lee Jun-suk won all five matches in the men's singles preliminary round as teqball made its Asian Games debut in central Japan on Thursday.

Lee ran the table on the first day of the teqball tournament at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center, tucked in the northern part of Nagoya.

Invented in Hungary in 2014, teqball combines elements of football, table tennis, freestyle skills and sepaktakraw. It is played on a curved table, with players allowed to hit the ball with any part of their body except the hands and arms.

A player must return the ball with a maximum of three touches. In doubles matches, teammates must pass the ball at least once to each other. Also, players are not allowed to touch the ball with the same body part twice in a row.

Each player in singles or each team in doubles is allowed two smashes per set that result in the ball leaving the field of play. According to the International Teqball Federation, this rule encourages players to "explore a wider range of attacking options" instead of trying to hit the ball hard all the time while also "contributing to longer and more engaging rallies."

Lee, 27, beat Alisa Phomsouliya of Laos 2-0 (12-1, 12-0) in the opening Group B match and then took down Prince Agustin of the Philippines 2-0 (12-5, 12-6).

Lee then took care of Yoga Ardika Putra of Indonesia 2-0 (12-1, 12-3) before beating Ba Truong Giang of Vietnam 2-0 (12-8, 12-4).

In the final group match, Lee shut down Akinori Wase of Japan 2-0 (12-5, 12-9) to cap off his undefeated run.

In the singles, Group A featured five players, and Group B had six players, with the top four from each group moving on to the quarterfinals scheduled for later Thursday.

The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, followed by the bronze medal match and the gold medal match Sunday.

The sport has attracted athletes with backgrounds in football and sepaktakraw, a Southeast Asian sport that features elements of volleyball and football. Korea began competing internationally in teqball in 2019.

Lee himself is a former football player who reached the fourth division in Korea at the age of 21.





Yonhap