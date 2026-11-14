Korea’s defense collapses in 3-2 loss to Saudi Arabia

Oh Hyeon-gyu and Lee Jae-sung score, but Korea concedes three times to Saudi Arabia for the first time since 1984.

Korea lost to Saudi Arabia for the first time in 21 years on Friday, conceding twice in three minutes early in the second half to go down 3-2 in a friendly in Doha.

Interim head coach Robert Moreno started captain Son Heung-min of LAFC alongside the three players born in 1996 who were reported to have clashed with him in recent months: Hwang Hee-chan of Schalke, Hwang In-beom of Porto and Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich. It was their first match together since reports of a rift over Son’s leadership.

Saudi Arabia went ahead in first-half stoppage time. A single through ball split the Korean back line, and goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu of FC Tokyo slipped as he rushed out. Marwan Al-Sahafi rounded a tackle from Lee Han-beom of Club Brugge and drove a right-footed shot into the far corner.

Korea leveled two minutes after the restart. Hwang In-beom held off a challenge and fed Seol Young-woo of Augsburg on the right. Seol crossed, and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Besiktas met the bouncing ball with a turning right-footed finish. The goal stood after a VAR review.

The lead lasted nine minutes. In the 56th minute, Saud Abdulhamid burst past the Korean defense and set up Mohamed Kanno, who finished with his right foot. Three minutes later, Al-Amri headed in a corner from Nasser Al-Dawsari to make it 3-1.

Son had the best chance to bring Korea back into the game. In the 66th minute, Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais was pressured by Oh and miscleared. The ball fell to Son in the middle of the box, but he blazed his shot over the bar.

Son Heung-min reacts after Saudi Arabia scores its second goal during a friendly at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 13. Yonhap

Korea pulled one back shortly afterward. Lee Jae-sung of Mainz, a close friend and long-time teammate of Son, had been on the pitch for only a couple of minutes. Hwang Hee-chan broke down the left and cut the ball back for Lee to finish.

Korea pushed for an equalizer through Lee Kang-in of Atletico Madrid and substitute Oh Se-hun of Shimizu, but it never came.

The match at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium was the first of two November friendlies in Doha. Saudi Arabia is ranked 55th by FIFA, 23 places below Korea.

The last time Korea conceded three or more goals to Saudi Arabia was a 5-4 defeat in qualifying for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Korea’s last loss to the Saudis came in August 2005, a 1-0 defeat in Asian qualifying for the 2006 Germany World Cup. The result leaves Korea trailing in the head-to-head record, with five wins, nine draws and six losses.

Moreno said after the match that the result was disappointing. He had wanted to give the fans a win, and the players had wanted to show they had become one team. He believed Korea could have come away with at least a draw. But his side conceded too easily and made mistakes that should not happen at national team level, he said.

Moreno said Saudi Arabia pressed far harder than his staff’s analysis had suggested. The defense needs work, he said, and the improvement has to start with him, so that he can give the players solutions.

Moreno's favored 4-4-2 formation had not worked well during Korea’s four friendlies in September and October, but the coach stuck with it. Son and Oh led the line, with Lee Kang-in moved from a central role to the right wing and Hwang Hee-chan on the left.

Kim Min-jae, right, and Hwang In-beom look upfield during a friendly against Saudi Arabia at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 13. Yonhap

Moreno was asked whether his pressing system suits this squad. He said that for the first 15 minutes, Saudi Arabia’s No. 6 Al-Dawsari and No. 23 Kanno kept dropping off the front line to receive the ball between the lines. That left center back Lee Han-beom and midfielder Park Jin-seop unsure who should pick up whom. At other times, he said, Korea’s press worked and won the ball back in the Saudi half.

Asked why Son played the full 90 minutes, Moreno said his aim was to have the best players on the pitch at every moment. Son is the captain, plays a crucial role and created important chances, so he judged that Son needed to be out there, he said.

Son, who had no shots on target, blamed himself.

“When the chance comes, I need to be the one who makes the difference, and I couldn’t do that today, so I’m very sorry to my teammates,” Son said. “It’s moments like this that always make me take a hard look at myself.”

“Of course I’m upset,” he added. “I can’t always score every time a chance comes my way. That’s what I feel sorry to my teammates about, and that’s what I’ll regret.”

Son also pointed to positives. “Football is a sport where it’s hard to get a result even when all 11 players share the same mindset,” he said. “I think I saw a lot of good things today. It’s a shame that the good things get overshadowed by the result. The players really communicated a lot on the pitch. Time will definitely sort things out.”

Reports of a rift surfaced after Korea’s friendly against Uzbekistan on Oct. 6, the last of the four autumn matches. The three 1996-born players reportedly told teammates afterward that they were considering retiring from international football, out of frustration with Son’s leadership.

Moreno called up all four for the November window anyway. During this camp, Son, Lee Jae-sung and the three 1996-born players issued a joint statement to put the reports of discord to rest.

Hwang Hee-chan said the talks that went into the statement had been important. “Looking further ahead, I think the time we spent talking while preparing the agreement was a really important and valuable period,” he said. “Honestly, it was hard that so many things we never expected leaked out. A lot of things that weren’t true got distorted, and that was difficult.”

Korea captain Son Heung-min, left, and Hwang Hee-chan high-five during a friendly against Saudi Arabia at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 13. NEWS1

Lee said he and Hwang had talked a lot, and credited that for the goal they combined on. “This was a precious match where we could show that we are one, so I’m very sorry we couldn’t get the result,” he said. “I was able to create the chance because Hwang Hee-chan and I had talked a lot.”

Moreno’s record now stands at two wins, one draw and two losses. His contract runs out on Nov. 27, and whether it is extended depends on how he does over his six friendlies.

His future has been further clouded by the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. The tournament was due to start in January and will now run from Dec. 23, 2027, to Jan. 21, 2028. Asked about it, Moreno said he would focus only on what he can control. His job right now, he said, is to analyze the match and fix what needs fixing, so the team can give its best performance against Qatar.

That match kicks off at 11 p.m. Korean time on Tuesday in Doha, and it may be Moreno’s last in charge of Korea.





BY PARK RIN [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]