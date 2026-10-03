Korea’s 36-year Asian Games women’s golf medal streak ends after podium misses

Yang Yun-seo finished fourth as Korea missed the podium in both the individual and team events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Korea missed the podium in both the individual and team events in women's golf at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday.

Yang Yun-seo was the top-performing Korean, finishing alone in fourth place at seven-under 273, seven strokes behind the bronze medalist, Shannon Xuan Yin Tan of Singapore, at the Kasugai Country Club East Course in Kasugai, just northeast of the main host city of Nagoya.

Yang, 18, shot a two-under 68 in the final round with five birdies and three bogeys.

Also for Korea, Park Seo-jin tied for 15th at three-over 283, and Kim Gyu-been finished 21st at nine-over 289.

In the team rankings, where the two best scores for each team were added after every round, Korea tied for fourth place at seven-under, three back of Chinese Taipei.

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This was the first time Korea had failed to win at least a medal in women's golf since the event was added to the Asian Games in 1990.

Pranavi Sharath Urs of India held off Yin Ruoning, a six-time LPGA winner from China, for the gold medal at 15-under.

Yin and Tan finished their 72 holes tied at 14-under, before Yin prevailed in a sudden-death playoff for the silver.

China took the team gold at 22-under, with India winning silver at 14-under.





Yonhap