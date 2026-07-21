Korean YouTuber subjected to racism at World Cup slammed after using Messi jersey as doormat

An influencer who drew sympathy is now under fire for posting a video of herself using the Argentine captain's shirt to clean her house.

A Korean YouTuber who drew international scrutiny after being subjected to a racist "slant eye" gesture during the FIFA World Cup 2026 is facing backlash after posting a video of herself stepping on Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey and using it to clean windows and floors.

The influencer uploaded an Instagram Reel on Monday titled "How to make the most of a Messi jersey." Wearing a Brazil jersey, she was seen using Messi's Argentina shirt as a doormat before wiping windows and the floor with it.

The video came after Argentina drew international criticism following a post-match brawl after its defeat in the World Cup final. While many Brazil and Mexico fans — longtime rivals of Argentina in international football — reacted positively to the clip, others accused the YouTuber of mocking Argentina.

"Considering the racist abuse you experienced during the World Cup, your behavior is not that different," one comment reads. Others wrote, "Why would you do something like this?" and "This goes too far."

The YouTuber became widely known after she was subjected to a racist "slant eye" gesture by a Mexican spectator seated behind her during Korea's World Cup match against the Czech Republic at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico on June 12.

The footage of the incident sparked widespread outrage. The man, later identified through online sleuthing as the head of a Mexican association, stepped down from his post and had his FIFA ticketing account blocked.

FIFA later invited the YouTuber to attend the Korea-Mexico match on June 19, which coincided with the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, to promote a message of respect and inclusion. She was also invited to FIFA headquarters, where she met with its Human Rights & Anti-Discrimination team.





BY PARK LIN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



