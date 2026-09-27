Korean women take silver in synchronized diving, best showing since 2002

Divers Kim Na-hyun, left, and Kim Su-ji pose with their silver medals from the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026. AICHI-NAGOYA ASIAN GAMES ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

Kim Su-ji and Kim Na-hyun earned silver in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard, Korea’s best result in the event since the Busan Asiad more than 20 years ago.

Kim Su-ji and Kim Na-hyun teamed up for silver in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard diving event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sunday, Korea's best performance in the event since 2002.

The two divers scored 254.70 points in their five attempts at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, finishing well behind China's Chen Yiwen and Chen Jia, who earned 328.56 points to win gold.

Ker Ying Ong and Yiat Qing Lee of Malaysia took bronze with 243.72 points.

The women's synchronized 3-meter event was added to the Asian Games in 2002 in the Korean host city of Busan, and China has won every gold medal since. This was Chen Yiwen's second straight gold.

In that inaugural year, the host country's Kang Min-kyung and Im Sung-young won silver. Korea was shut out of medals over the next four editions of the Asian Games before Kim Su-ji won bronze with a different partner, Park Ha-reum, in 2023.

Kim Na-hyun has now bagged two medals in her Asian Games debut here, after winning bronze with Moon Na-hyun in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform event Saturday.





Yonhap