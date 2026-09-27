Korean women take silver in synchronized diving, best showing since 2002

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Weather threat looms over Asian Games as Typhoon Surigae moves toward Honshu
The strengthening storm could bring heavy rain and strong winds to Aichi and central Japan just as the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 enters its final week.
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Korea sweeps Philippines in men's volleyball opener
Korea opened the men's volleyball tournament at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with a 3-0 victory over the Philippines, led by Lim Sung-jin's 13 points.
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Korea grinds its way to gold in men's street skateboarding
Seventeen-year-old Kang Jun-i won Korea’s first Asian Games skateboarding gold in the men’s street final in Japan.
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Korea wins gold in equestrian dressage individual
Nam Dong-heon won individual dressage gold at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, giving Korea its first title in the event in 12 years.