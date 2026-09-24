Korean women reach team regu final in sepaktakraw at Asian Games

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Rower Park Hyun-su grabs bronze in lightweight men’s single sculls event at Asian Games
The 30-year-old sealed the podium finish in the 2,000-meter race with a time of 6:53.35 at the Nagaragawa regatta course.
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Korea blasts way to silver in mixed team skeet shooting at Asian Games
Lee Jong-jun and Jang Kook-hee finished with 51 points, just one point behind China and well ahead of India.
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Korea glides to gold in men’s four-person 500-meter kayak event at Asian Games
Cho Gwang-hee, Kim Hyo-bin, Jang Sang-won and Choi Min-kyu finished first in 1 minute and 22.587 seconds, ahead of China and Japan.
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Fencer Park Ji-hee wins silver in women’s individual foil event at Asian Games
Stepping onto the podium in her first Asiad, Park lost to Yuka Ueno of Japan 15-4, breaking a point drought in the first period.