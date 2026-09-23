Korean trio fires way to silver in air pistol event at Asian Games

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Korea’s soft tennis run in Asian Games ends without medals in any singles event
The team comes home with three bronze medals in the men’s and women’s team events and mixed doubles.
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Choe Byeong-kwang wins race walk bronze for Korea's 1st athletics medal in Nagoya
Choe Byeong-kwang won Korea's first athletics medal at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, taking bronze in the men's half marathon race walk.
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Korea's U-23 squad uses aerial power to beat Saudi Arabia, secure top spot in Asian Games group
With two second-half headers, the young Taeguk Warriors secured a 2-0 win, Group D supremacy and a quarterfinal date against Vietnam.
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Kim Young-beom’s rise signals new wave of Korean swimming
The 20-year-old won Asian Games 50-meter freestyle gold after narrowly losing the 100-meter final to world-record holder Pan Zhanle.