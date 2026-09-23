Korean trio fires way to silver in air pistol event at Asian Games

South Korean shooters Kim Bo-mi, left, and Choo Ga-eun train for the Asian Games at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, on Aug. 10. YONHAP

Choo Ga-eun, Kim Bo-mi and Oh Ye-jin combined for 1,730 points, finishing behind China but ahead of Japan.

Korea earned silver in the women's 10-meter air pistol team event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Wednesday, its fourth shooting medal of the competition.

A trio of Choo Ga-eun, Kim Bo-mi and Oh Ye-jin combined for 1,730 points for second place, ending up five points behind China but 11 points ahead of the hosts at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City, east of the main host city of Nagoya, Japan.

In shooting, team medals are awarded based on the aggregate scores of the three athletes for each nation in their individual qualification round.

Choo topped the qualification round with an Asian Games record score of 582 points. She will be one of the eight finalists competing for individual medals later Wednesday.

However, both Kim and Oh missed out on the finals after each scored 574 points.

This was a disappointing Asian Games debut for Oh, the 2024 Olympic champion and the Olympic record-holder in this event.





Yonhap