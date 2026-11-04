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Appeals court upholds Yoon Suk Yeol election law conviction, leaving PPP potentially facing 39.7 billion won bill — as it happened
The Seoul High Court rejected the former president’s arguments on both counts, and his lawyer called the ruling a violation of the rule of law.
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Wiz hold off Lions in Korean Series opener
The KT Wiz won 8-7 against the Samsung Lions in Game 1 of the 2026 Korean Series after nearly blowing an eight-run lead in late innings.
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Samsung Lions 7-8 KT Wiz in Korean Series Game 1 — as it happened
The Suwon club gave up a whopping 8-run lead in the seventh inning to turn a lopsided start to th series into a dramatic nailbiter down to the last pitch.
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Braves pass on qualifying offer for Kim Ha-seong after injury-hit season
The Korean infielder enters free agency after Atlanta declined to extend the $23.15 million qualifying offer following a season disrupted by finger injuries.