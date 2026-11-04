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Korean Series tied at 1-1 as Samsung Lions edge out KT Wiz in gruelling 12-inning Game 2 — as it happened  

A dreary nine innings ended at 1-1, forcing three extra innings before Samsung broke through with a Lewin Diaz run at the top of the 12th.

JIM BULLEY
JIM BULLEY HEAD OF CONTENT STRATEGY
THOMAS MCCARTHY
THOMAS MCCARTHY SENIOR EDITOR
Published Modified
Samsung Lions players celebrate winning Game 2 of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 4 after three extra innings.

Samsung Lineup

PITCHER

Bae Chang-seung

LINEUP

Kim Ji-chan

Kim Seong-yoon

Park Gye-beom

Park Seung-gyu

Lewin Diaz

Kim Sang-jun

Lee Jae-hyeon

Jeon Byeong-woo

Kim Do-hwan

KT Lineup

PITCHER

Woo Kyu-min

LINEUP

Choi Won-jun

Bae Jeeong-dae

Ahn Hyun-min

Sam Hilliard

Kim Hyun-soo

Oh Yoon-suk

Heo Kyoung-min

Han Seung-taek

Kwon Dong-jin

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