Korean men's volleyball team loses to China, finishes as runner-up in pool at Asian Games

With this loss to China, Korea will face the Pool B winner, Iran, the three-time defending champion, in the quarterfinals.

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기뻐하는 남자 배구 대표팀 (고마키[일본]=연합뉴스) 이동해 기자 = 27일 일본 아이치현 파크 아레나 고마키에서 열린 2026 아이치·나고야 아시안게임 남자 배구 예선 대한민국과 필리핀의 경기. 2세트에서 득점에 성공한 대한민국 선수들이 기뻐하고 있다. 2026.9.27 eastsea@yna.co.kr/2026-09-27 14:26:50/
Korean volleyball players celebrate after scoring against the Philippines at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, Japan, on Sept. 27.

NAGOYA, Japan — Korea lost to China in a five-set thriller in men’s volleyball at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Tuesday, setting up a daunting knockout contest against the mighty Iran.

China came out on top with a score of 3-2 (25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12) in the final Pool D match at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, just north of the main host city, Nagoya, Japan.

Before their showdown, both countries had booked their tickets to the quarterfinals as the top two teams in their group.

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With this loss, Korea finished as the runner-up in Pool D and will face the Pool B winner, Iran, the three-time defending champion, in the quarterfinals. That match will start at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium in Okazaki at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Korea took the opening set, with outside hitter Heo Su-bong leading the attack.

China responded in the second set, closing out the frame with a block and a serve ace. In the third, Korea did not score after getting to within 22-21.

Korea extended the match by winning the fourth set, despite losing outside hitter Lim Sung-jin to an ankle injury.

Korea rallied from an 8-4 deficit in the fifth set by scoring four straight points. But down 13-12, Korea conceded the final two points and the match.

Heo led Korea with 18 points, including three aces. Middle blocker Lee Sang-hyeon recorded eight blocks as part of his 14 points.


Yonhap

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