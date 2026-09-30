Korean men's volleyball team loses to China, finishes as runner-up in pool at Asian Games

Korean volleyball players celebrate after scoring against the Philippines at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, Japan, on Sept. 27. YONHAP

With this loss to China, Korea will face the Pool B winner, Iran, the three-time defending champion, in the quarterfinals.

NAGOYA, Japan — Korea lost to China in a five-set thriller in men’s volleyball at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Tuesday, setting up a daunting knockout contest against the mighty Iran.

China came out on top with a score of 3-2 (25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 15-12) in the final Pool D match at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, just north of the main host city, Nagoya, Japan.

Before their showdown, both countries had booked their tickets to the quarterfinals as the top two teams in their group.

With this loss, Korea finished as the runner-up in Pool D and will face the Pool B winner, Iran, the three-time defending champion, in the quarterfinals. That match will start at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium in Okazaki at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Korea took the opening set, with outside hitter Heo Su-bong leading the attack.

China responded in the second set, closing out the frame with a block and a serve ace. In the third, Korea did not score after getting to within 22-21.

Korea extended the match by winning the fourth set, despite losing outside hitter Lim Sung-jin to an ankle injury.

Korea rallied from an 8-4 deficit in the fifth set by scoring four straight points. But down 13-12, Korea conceded the final two points and the match.

Heo led Korea with 18 points, including three aces. Middle blocker Lee Sang-hyeon recorded eight blocks as part of his 14 points.





Yonhap