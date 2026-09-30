Korean men's volleyball team loses to China, finishes as runner-up in pool at Asian Games

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Korea blanked by Japan in women's football semifinals, to face China for bronze
Korea lost to Japan 2-0 in the semifinals of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 women's football tournament after conceding both goals to the host country in the second half.
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Men’s handball team misses out on Asian Games bronze with loss to Japan
The result meant the team missed the podium for the second straight Asiad for the first time since the sport was added.
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Back-to-back badminton champion An Se-young looks forward to her future
The Korean star, who has lost just once in 57 matches this year, said that she cannot wait to see how far she can go in her already legendary career.
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Park Hye-jeong takes silver in women's weightlifting
The Korean lifter hoisted 300 kilograms (661 pounds) in the women's plus-81-kilogram event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, outpaced once again by rival Li Wenwen of China who took gold.