From left: Park Ui-sung, Nam Ji-sung, Chung Jong-sam, Chung Hyeon and Hong Seong-cha of the Korean men's national tennis team for the Davis Cup Final 8 pose for photos during their press conference in Bologna, Italy, on Nov. 23. KOREA TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Korea will face three-time defending champion Italy in the Davis Cup Final 8 quarterfinals this week, and the team appears confident, despite this marking the country's first appearance in the Final 8.

With its match against a heavily favored opponent coming up in the top international men’s tennis team event, the Korean national team said on Monday that it is ready to make its country proud.

Korea will face three-time defending champion Italy in the Davis Cup Final 8 quarterfinals in Bologna, Italy, on Wednesday. This will be the country’s first appearance in the Final 8, while Italy goes for its fourth consecutive title in front of a partisan crowd.

At a press conference on Monday, Chung Jong-sam, the team’s captain, said that his players were in great form and prepared to perform well.

“The Italian players are ranked much higher [on the PIF ATP Rankings], but […] I don’t think [that means] that we’re lacking in any way,” Chung said.

In the Davis Cup, teams will first play two singles matches. If they are tied, they will play a deciding doubles match.

Italy will be without its injured star, Jannik Sinner, ranked world No. 2 and with five career Grand Slam titles. But the country still has No. 7 Flavio Cobolli.

Luciano Darderi (No. 21), Lorenzo Musetti (No. 27) and Matteo Berrettini (No. 43) are also on the team, as is doubles specialist Andrea Vavassori, who is 10th in the doubles world rankings.

In comparison, Kwon Soon-woo is the highest-ranked Korean at No. 139. Chung Hyeon, a former top-20 player and an Australian Open semifinalist, is 598th. Hong Seong-chan, another singles player, is 787th, and doubles partners Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung are 128th and 261st in the doubles rankings, respectively.

“We are the lowest-ranked players in this competition, so there isn’t that much pressure on us,” Hong said. “I’m really excited to be playing here. And I don’t think that it’s a given that we’re the weaker team. You never know what can happen in […] competitions.”

Chung Hyeon also said that Korea has a chance to surprise people.

Chung Hyeon of Korea speaks during a press conference in Bologna, Italy, on Nov. 23 ahead of the Davis Cup Final 8. KOREA TENNIS ASSOCIATION

“I’m really proud of myself, and I’m glad to be part of this team,” he said. “We’ve come here to compete. We’ll give it everything that we have to make our country proud.”

Italy captain Filippo Volandri said that he would not take Korea lightly.

“As you know, in the Davis Cup, anything is possible. [A player’s] ranking doesn’t count at all, so we have to watch out,” he said. “Every match is different, and every match is tough.”

Cobolli, the 2026 French Open finalist, also said that he is bracing himself for a difficult battle.

“Every match will be difficult for us,” he said. “The court is very fast, and it is not easy to play against [Korea]. [The players] have had a great career, so […] we need to fight for sure. We need to be together to play against Korea because we all know it will be very tough.”





Yonhap