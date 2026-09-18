Korean men’s and women’s hockey teams open Asian Games with wins

Korean athletes and officials pose at the Jincheon National Training Center at a media event marking 30 days until the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Aug. 20. YONHAP

The men blanked Bangladesh 5-0 and the women beat Chinese Taipei 3-1 in their opening pool matches.

The Korean men's and women's field hockey teams both won their opening contests of the Asian Games on Friday.

The men's team defeated Bangladesh 5-0 to begin Pool A play at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Gifu, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the main host city of Nagoya. Sim Jae-won, Lee Gang-san, Oh Se-yong, Bae Soung-min and Yang Ji-hun scored a goal apiece.

Korea scored three times in the second quarter before adding a goal in each of the next two quarters.

"We saw Bangladesh as a dark horse. We wanted to lock things down defensively in the first quarter," Korea head coach Min Tae-seok said. "And then we wanted to be more aggressive in the second quarter. And our players scored those goals after making their adjustments to the venue."

Later at the same venue, the women's team got past Chinese Taipei 3-1 in Pool A, thanks to two goals by Park Seung-ae and another by An Su-jin.

At the previous Asian Games in 2023, Korea reached the podium in both events — bronze for men and silver for women.

Both the men's and the women's tournaments will follow the same format.

In each event, 12 teams have been split into two groups of six. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals.

The Korean men will next play Indonesia at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, while the women will face Kazakhstan at 9 a.m. Monday.





Yonhap



