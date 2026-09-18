Korean men’s and women’s hockey teams open Asian Games with wins

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Bows, guns and swords: South Korea's weapons of choice in war for 40 Asian Games golds
South Korea opens its Asian Games campaign banking on archery, shooting, fencing and stars across multiple sports.
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Asian Games plays North Korean anthem before South Korea hockey match
Organizers stopped the anthem after South Korean players alerted officials and Seoul's sports body said it would file a formal protest.
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Japan airport blocks Korean Asian Games team from carrying national flag
Japanese authorities cited airport security rules as Korea’s delegation arrived for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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South Korea opens Asiad with 106-40 Malaysia rout
Lee So-hee scored 21 points as South Korea overwhelmed Malaysia in its opening women's basketball game in Nagoya.