Korean kicker Ryan Jung is turning World Cup dreams into NFL ambitions

Ryan Jung, the United States' top 2028 kicking prospect, will bring a booming leg and pinpoint accuracy to Michigan football, and maybe to the NFL as well.

In American football, kickers rarely get the glory. Ryan Jung is changing that. The 18-year-old Korean senior at Georgia's Milton High School has already earned himself a formidable nickname: “monster kicker.”

Jung sits atop USA Today's rankings of kickers for the Class of 2028. For an Asian prospect to claim the top spot in a sport known for its towering, powerfully built athletes is no small feat.

Jung's 1.89-meter (6-foot, 2-inch), 88-kilogram (194-pound) frame packs enough power to send footballs rocketing like missiles. He has converted field goals from as far away as 70 yards in practice, a feat rarely accomplished even at the NFL level. Yet it is not just his range that impresses: His accuracy is said to be almost robotic, and he has also drawn praise for his precision.

Ryan Jung, an American football kicker, right, is seen on a field in an undated photo posted on his social media account. SCREEN CAPTURE

Competition among universities to recruit Jung was fierce. In the end, the University of Michigan secured his commitment after recognizing his potential well ahead of its rivals. The offer included a full scholarship for all four years of college.

The University of Michigan boasts a rich college football tradition, with 1,026 all-time wins, the most of any program, and 12 national titles, the third most, according to football statistics website Winsipedia. But the team has recently struggled to find a dependable kicker. Jung is expected to step straight into the starting lineup when he enrolls next fall.

Michigan made Jung its first recruit for the Class of 2027 across all positions, a clear indication of the importance the program places on his kicking ability.

Kickers have also become increasingly important in the NFL. Long-distance field goals from 50 to 60 yards have become far more reliable, which gives teams a realistic shot at three points once they advance beyond midfield.In tight games. Kickers' composure under pressure and accuracy on potential game-winning field goals in the final seconds can be just as decisive as a quarterback's performance. Top NFL kickers earn as much as $7 million per year.

Ryan Jung kicks off in an undated photo posted on his social media account. SCREEN CAPTURE

Born in Korea, Jung moved to California with his parents in 2020 at the age of 12. Back then, he dreamed of playing football on the World Cup stage, just like Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC. English was unfamiliar, and so was American football. Just two weeks after he arrived in California, the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Unable to attend school, Jung found solace in kicking a ball against a wall, alone.

Jung took up American football after the pandemic because his school offered it instead of football. His years of football training had already given him the skills he needed to excel as a kicker. His talent emerged early, and before entering high school, he enrolled at IMG Academy, a prestigious private boarding school in Florida known for its elite sports programs. There, he developed into one of the nation's top kicking prospects. He transferred to Milton High School this year to live with his parents in Georgia before heading to college.

Jung hopes to follow in the footsteps of his role model, Younghoe Koo, a 32-year-old NFL kicker who is currently a free agent. Koo earned a Pro Bowl selection for the 2020 season.

“He’s one of the reasons I started kicking,” Jung told USA Today. “When I first started playing football, I was just searching up football highlights and football tapes and stuff and a YouTube video about him and his story was really similar [to me].”





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



