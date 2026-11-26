Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward, Lee Seung-woo, second from right, fights with Kashima Antlers player Haruto Matsumoto at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, on Nov. 25. SCREEN CAPTURE

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Lee Seung-woo lost both the match and his temper, grabbing Kashima Antlers’ Haruto Matsumoto by the collar during AFC Champions League Elite competition.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Lee Seung-woo came under fire after losing his temper and grabbing a Japanese opponent by the collar during his team’s crushing defeat in Japan.

Jeonbuk lost 3-0 to Japan’s Kashima Antlers in the league stage of the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the first minute of second-half stoppage time as Jeonbuk trailed 3-0 with little hope of a comeback.

Kashima’s Haruto Matsumoto made a hard challenge toward Lee’s shin as the two contested the ball near the touchline. Immediately after the ball went out of play, enraged Lee grabbed Matsumoto by the collar with both hands.

Players from both teams rushed over to separate the two as tensions escalated. The referee issued yellow cards to both players.

It was Kashima forward Yuma Suzuki who eventually calmed Lee down. The two were formerly teammates at Belgian club Sint-Truidense VV.

The match ended 3-0.

“We were already losing, and it was a challenge that could have injured me. I lost my temper for a moment. It was part of the game,” Lee said after the match.

Japanese sports newspaper Sports Hochi described the confrontation as a potentially explosive situation.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors’ Lee Seung-woo, left, confronts Kashima Antlers’ Haruto Matsumoto after a challenge during an AFC Champions League Elite match in Japan on Nov. 25. SCREEN CAPTURE

“An enraged Lee Seung-woo grabbed Matsumoto by the collar, and the incident escalated into a physical confrontation. Matsumoto kept his cool,” the newspaper reported.

Even some Korean football fans questioned whether Lee’s reaction was warranted.

“He was kicked in the shin first, but did he really have to react like that when his team was already losing 3-0?” one fan commented.

The incident was not the first time Lee’s temper has created a controversy.

During a K League 1 match in August, Lee pointed his finger at Ulsan HD manager Kim Hyun-seok and shouted at him angrily, to which Kim responded with an expletive.

Less than four months later, Lee’s latest outburst in Japan has once again drawn criticism over his on-field conduct.





BY PARK LIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]