Korean baseball team wins fifth straight Asian Games gold

Kim Do-yeong celebrates after hitting a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning of the baseball final against Japan at Toyohashi Municipal Baseball Stadium in Toyohashi, Japan, on Sept. 27. NEWS1

The Korean national baseball team, led by manager Ryu Ji-hyun, beat Japan 3-1 in the final of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

TOYOHASHI, Japan — Kim Do-yeong proved once again why he is a superstar, delivering another memorable eighth inning in Korea-Japan baseball history as Korea avenged an earlier loss and claimed its fifth consecutive Asian Games gold.

The Korean national baseball team, led by manager Ryu Ji-hyun, beat Japan 3-1 in the final of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Toyohashi Municipal Baseball Stadium in Japan on Sunday. The national team has now won five consecutive Asian Games gold medals since the 2010 Guangzhou Games.

Japan fielded players from its industrial leagues rather than professionals for the Asian Games. Korea’s roster consisted entirely of professional players but was built primarily around players aged 24 and under.

Korea, however, suffered a 5-0 loss to Japan in the Super Round on Friday. The Korean lineup struggled against Japanese left-handed starter Shin Higuchi, who threw seven scoreless innings with pinpoint command, and a string of double plays further stifled the offense.

Japan sent Higuchi back to the mound for the rematch just two days later. The decision was born of necessity, as Japan brought only nine pitchers to the tournament and had three starting options. Higuchi had already pitched in three games over a week, including the group-stage game against China on Sept. 21.

Korea struck first in the second inning. Leadoff hitter Yoon Dong-hee opened the inning with a double. Moon Hyun-bin failed on a sacrifice bunt attempt but switched to swinging away and delivered an RBI single. Korea, however, failed to add to its lead despite leaving 12 runners on base over the course of the game.

Starter Gwak Been overpowered the Japanese lineup from the first inning with fastballs reaching the upper 150 kilometers per hour (93.2 miles per hour) range. He allowed just one hit and no runs through six innings.

Starting pitcher Gwak Been pitches in the first inning of the baseball final against Japan at Toyohashi Municipal Baseball Stadium in Toyohashi, Japan, on Sept. 27. YONHAP

Gwak returned for the seventh after throwing 92 pitches but surrendered three hits as Japan tied the game. Jo Byeong-hyeon took over with runners on first and second and one out and struck out the next two batters to escape the jam.

The eighth inning has produced some of the most dramatic moments in Korea-Japan baseball history.

During the 1982 Amateur World Series final against Japan, Han Dae-hwa hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to secure a victory. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Lee Seung-yuop delivered the go-ahead hit in the eighth inning of the bronze medal game. Lee also hit go-ahead two-run homers in the eighth against Japan at the 2006 World Baseball Classic and the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Moon Hyun-bin hits an RBI single in the second inning of the baseball final against Japan at Toyohashi Municipal Baseball Stadium in Toyohashi, Japan, on Sept. 27. NEWS1

That history repeated itself on Sunday.

Kim Ji-chan led off the top of the eighth inning with a double, followed by a sacrifice bunt from Cho Hyeong-woo and a walk to Kim Ju-won, which gave Korea runners at the corners with one out. But Kim Ji-chan was caught in a rundown on a ground ball to third by Jeong Jun-jae. Manager Ryu appealed for obstruction by the third baseman, but the umpire ruled Kim Ji-chan out.

Then Kim Do-yeong delivered.

The third baseman drove a fastball from Kazuki Kondo toward third, where Yuki Sato failed to make the play. The infield single put Korea back in front. Moon Bo-gyeong followed with an RBI single to extend the advantage to two runs.

Kim Do-yeong hits a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning of the baseball final against Japan at Toyohashi Municipal Baseball Stadium in Toyohashi, Japan, on Sept. 27. NEWS1

Park Yeong-hyun took the mound with one out in the eighth and recorded the final five outs to seal the victory.

Kim Do-yeong had enjoyed a sensational season with the KIA Tigers with 40 home runs before joining the national team. However, he suffered a broken nose while attempting a surprise bunt shortly before reporting for international duty. He underwent surgery and returned to action but struggled at the plate throughout the Asian Games.

He went hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts in Korea’s Super Round loss to Japan and entered Sunday’s final batting just .211, with four hits in 19 at-bats. But he came through when Korea needed him most, finishing the final 2-for-3 with the decisive hit.





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]