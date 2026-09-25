Korea wins shooting silver and bronze at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
Choo Ga-eun and Hong Su-hyeon won mixed-team pistol silver as Korea added a rifle team bronze in Aichi-Nagoya.
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Hong Su-hyeon, left, and Choo Ga-eun of Korea pose with their silver medals won in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City, Japan, on Sept. 25.YONHAP
Korea won a silver medal and a bronze medal in team shooting events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Friday, raising its total in the sport to eight.
Choo Ga-eun and Hong Su-hyeon won silver in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event with 478 points at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City, Japan.
This was Choo's third medal at this year's Asiad, following her gold medal in the women's 10-meter air pistol individual event and silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol team event Wednesday, and Hong's first career Asian Games medal.
At the same venue, Korea took bronze in the men's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event with 1,751 points, 15 behind the winner, China.
The team medals were determined based on the combined scores of three shooters for each team in their individual qualification.
Joung Seung-woo topped Korea with 592 points, the second-highest total in the individual qualification. Teammates Park Sung-hyun and Gwon Hyeop-jun chipped in 580 points and 579 points, respectively.
In the individual final held later Friday, Joung finished in seventh place among eight shooters with 304.2 points.
In the 10-meter air pistol mixed team final, the Indian duo of Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet set an Asian continental record with 484.6 points. Haniyeh Rostamiyan and Vahid Golkhandan of Iran grabbed the bronze with 415.8 points.