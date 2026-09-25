Korea wins shooting silver and bronze at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Hong Su-hyeon, left, and Choo Ga-eun of Korea pose with their silver medals won in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City, Japan, on Sept. 25. YONHAP

Korea won a silver medal and a bronze medal in team shooting events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Friday, raising its total in the sport to eight.

Choo Ga-eun and Hong Su-hyeon won silver in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event with 478 points at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City, Japan.

This was Choo's third medal at this year's Asiad, following her gold medal in the women's 10-meter air pistol individual event and silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol team event Wednesday, and Hong's first career Asian Games medal.

At the same venue, Korea took bronze in the men's 50-meter rifle 3 positions team event with 1,751 points, 15 behind the winner, China.

Hong Su-hyeon, right, and Choo Ga-eun of Korea celebrate after winning silver in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City, Japan, on Sept. 25. NEWS1

The team medals were determined based on the combined scores of three shooters for each team in their individual qualification.

Joung Seung-woo topped Korea with 592 points, the second-highest total in the individual qualification. Teammates Park Sung-hyun and Gwon Hyeop-jun chipped in 580 points and 579 points, respectively.

In the individual final held later Friday, Joung finished in seventh place among eight shooters with 304.2 points.

In the 10-meter air pistol mixed team final, the Indian duo of Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet set an Asian continental record with 484.6 points. Haniyeh Rostamiyan and Vahid Golkhandan of Iran grabbed the bronze with 415.8 points.

In Stage 1 of the final, each shooter took 15 shots, for a total of 30 shots per team, with the perfect score being 10.9 points.

After the initial 30 shots, the shooters each fired three shots for six shots per team to begin Stage 2, and the lowest-scoring team at that point ended in fourth place.

The bronze medal was determined after six more shots per team, and the two remaining teams battled over the final six shots for the gold medal.

Following the first stage, Korea ranked second with 300.2 points, with India leading the way at 303.5 points.

With Iran well back in third place at 295 points, it appeared to be a two-horse race for the gold between Korea and India.

Joung Seung-woo of Korea competes in the individual qualification for the men's 50-meter rifle 3 positions event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota City, Japan, on Sept. 25. YONHAP

After the first six shots in Stage 2, India pulled further ahead to 364.7 points, with Korea at 358.9 points. Indonesia was eliminated at 349.4 points, while Iran stayed in third at 355.8 points.

Then, after six more shots, Iran was eliminated at 415.8 points to take the bronze medal, unable to catch Korea despite its late push.

Korea, though, trailed India by 8.4 points with six shots remaining, 424.9 to 416.5.

Korea made up some ground over the first four shots of the final series but still ended up 6.6 points back of the champion.

Choo said she was honored to have won three medals in her first Asian Games appearance.

“This experience will stay with my whole family for a long time,” Choo said. “I will try to perform even better at the world championships in November.”

Hong, who finished fourth in the men's individual event Thursday with his parents watching from the stands, said he tried to put that disappointment behind him quickly.

“I wanted to accept the outcome and move on,” he said. “I am so happy I won this medal today, and I can't wait to show it to my parents.”





Yonhap