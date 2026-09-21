Korea wins rifle team bronze as individual medals slip away

Shin Min-ki of Korea prepares for a shot during the final of the men's 10-meter air rifle shooting event at the Asian Games at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota, Japan, on Sept. 21. 김성민

Park Ha-jun, Shin Min-ki and Gwon Hyeop-jun secured Korea's second shooting medal of the Asian Games, while China set a world record for gold.

Korea claimed bronze in the men's 10-meter air rifle team event at the Asian Games on Monday, while two of its shooters missed out on individual medals.

The trio of Park Ha-jun, Shin Min-ki and Gwon Hyeop-jun scored a combined 1,884.2 points in their individual qualification round, helping Korea finish third in the team standings at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota, some 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) east of the main host city of Nagoya.

Park led the way with 631.4 points, followed by Shin with 629.2 points and Gwon with 623.6 points.

China grabbed the team gold with a world record score of 1,899 points, and India took silver with 1,890.1 points.

Park and Shin qualified for the individual final for Monday afternoon but finished seventh and sixth, respectively. Park is the 2023 Asiad silver medalist in this event but did not come close to a medal this time.

The men's team bronze was Korea's second shooting medal at this year's Asiad in two days. On Sunday, Ban Hyo-jin won bronze in the women's 10m air rifle individual competition.

Shooting will conclude Oct. 1.





Yonhap