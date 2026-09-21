Korea wins rifle team bronze as individual medals slip away

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Lee Bo-mi takes MMA bronze at Asiad debut
Korean fighter Lee Bo-mi earned bronze in women’s MMA as the sport made its Asian Games debut in Nagoya.
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Kim Young-beom sets men's 50-meter freestyle record at Asian Games
The Korean swimmer clocked 21.71 seconds in the men's 50-meter freestyle heats, edging compatriot Ji Yu-chan's record ahead of the final.
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Krafton ends PUBG Asia Stars early amid stream sniping controversy
Krafton ended its new Asian PUBG exhibition event after confirming two Vietnamese players accessed outside information during matches.
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'Mom, I won!': Lee Jun-suk's teqball gold a journey of determination and a mother's faith
After leaving football and his corporate job, Lee Jun-suk won teqball's first Asian Games men's singles gold for Korea.