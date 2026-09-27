Korea wins gold in equestrian dressage individual

Dressage rider Nam Dong-heon salutes the national flag on the podium after winning individual dressage gold at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Tokyo on Sept. 27. Nam scored 75.19 percent aboard Leonidas. KOREA EQUESTRIAN FEDERATION

Nam Dong-heon won individual dressage gold at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, giving Korea its first title in the event in 12 years.

Korea's Nam Dong-heon won the gold medal in the individual dressage event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sunday, bringing home the country's first Asiad title in the event in 12 years.

Nam scored 75.190 points to finish first in the event's final at Equestrian Park in Tokyo.

Yu Jiayi of China won the silver medal with 75.050 points, while Aleksandra Maksakova of Palestine took bronze with 74.935 points.

Sunday's gold medal marked Korea's first title in the individual dressage event since the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Nam also won a silver medal in the team dressage event Friday.

Korea had swept the individual dressage gold medal from the 2002 Asian Games through 2014, with the winning streak ending in 2018. At the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, the country failed to win any medal for the first time since the event was first contested in 1986.

Dressage is a form of horse riding performed in exhibition and competition, with riders executing memorized sequences and directing their horses to perform the requested movements.

For each dressage movement, horses and riders are judged against a common standard, with judges evaluating the horse's gaits, submission and impulsion, as well as the rider's performance.

Nam and his horse, Leonidas, scored 70.559 points in the dressage team final, which also served as the qualifier for the individual final, recording the highest score among all participants.

He improved to 75.190 points in the individual final, edging out the Chinese rider by 0.140 points.

Nam said he was pleased to win medals at his third Asian Games. At his first two Asian Games appearances, he failed to win a medal.

"In the team event, I was so touched that all our team members got on the podium. This was the most impressive moment at this Asian Games," Nam said in a video interview with the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.

"And I want to thank my horse, Leonidas, for doing its best. We have gone through many hard times."





Yonhap