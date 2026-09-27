Korea wins gold in equestrian dressage individual

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Oh Sang-uk's four-touch rally gives Korea fourth straight sabre title
Oh Sang-uk scored four straight touches in a razor-thin 45-44 victory over Japan that secured a fourth consecutive Asian Games men's sabre team title for Korea.
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Korea falls one point short of women’s foil gold against Japan at Asian Games
Korea’s women’s foil team took silver after a 29-28 loss to host Japan in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games final.
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With three bronze medals, Korea serves up worst table tennis results in almost 70 years
Korea's table tennis team left the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 with just three bronze medals, its first campaign without at least one silver since 1958.
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Korea tops Japan to capture first women's basketball gold in 12 years
Korean women ended its Asian Games title drought by defeating host Japan 75-70 despite only fielding an 11-person squad and missing two key players.