Korea wins first diving medal in women's synchronized 10-meter event at Asian Games

Kim Na-hyun and Moon Na-yoon compete in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform diving final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sept. 26. AFP/YONHAP

Kim Na-hyun and Moon Na-yun scored 276.90 total points after five attempts and finished third in the event's final.

South Korea won the bronze medal in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform diving at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Saturday — the country’s first medal in diving.

The South Korean duo of Kim Na-hyun and Moon Na-yun scored 276.90 total points after five attempts to finish third in the event’s final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo.

North Korea’s Jo Jin-mi and Kim Mi-rae, silver medalists at the 2024 Paris Olympics, won silver with 317.64 points. China’s Chen Yuxi and Lu Wei took gold with 347.82 points.

This marks South Korea’s first diving medal at the Asian Games.

Kim Na-hyun and Moon were in second place after two attempts but dropped to fourth after the fourth dive. On their fifth and final attempt, they executed a dive with a difficulty score of 3.2 and earned 64.32 points to move into third place.





Yonhap