Korea wins bronze for men's high jump at Asian Games

Read more
-
Korean baseball team wins fifth straight Asian Games gold
The Korean national baseball team, led by manager Ryu Ji-hyun, beat Japan 3-1 in the final of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
-
Korea blows big lead, settles for silver in men's épée fencing team event
The three fencers joined forces for Korea's 12th consecutive men’s épée team medal but lost 43-42 to Kazakhstan.
-
Korean women's handball team gets revenge on Japan, wins gold at Asian Games
Korea beat Japan 27-23 in the sixth and final round of the women's handball competition to win the gold medal for the first time since 2018.
-
Korea captures gold in women's sabre fencing team event at Asian Games
Overall, Korea finished with four gold medals, four silver medals and two bronze medals in the sport.