Korea wins bronze for men's high jump at Asian Games

Korea's high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok competes during the men's high jump final at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 27. REUTERS/YONHAP

Woo Sang-hyeon jumped 2.22 meters (7.3 feet) to finish third in the men's high jump final. Fu Chao-hsuan of Chinese Taipei won the gold medal, and Sarvesh Kushare Anil of India won silver.

Korea’s high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok won the bronze medal at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sunday, earning his third consecutive Asiad medal.

He jumped 2.22 meters (7.3 feet) to finish third in the men’s high jump final at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan.

Fu Chao-hsuan of Chinese Taipei won the gold medal after clearing 2.25 meters on his first attempt, and Sarvesh Kushare Anil of India won the silver medal after clearing the same height on his second attempt.

Woo was well short of his outdoor personal best of 2.35 meters, set at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and matched at the 2021 World Championships.

In the final, Woo competed with Fu and Kushare Anil for the medals after all three jumpers cleared 2.22 meters.

At 2.25 meters, Kushare Anil and Woo failed on their first attempts, while Fu cleared the bar.

Woo failed again on his second attempt, while Kushare Anil jumped the bar.

With one final chance to improve his result, Woo raised the bar to 2.28 meters but failed to clear it.

Defending Asian Games champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, who also holds the Asian record of 2.43 meters, withdrew from the competition.





Yonhap