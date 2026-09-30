Korea wins archery medals as men's football sets up Japan final showdown

Korean archers compete against Indian counterparts at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 held in Japan on Sept. 30. YONHAP

Korea added medals across archery, judo, climbing, cycling and wrestling as its men's football team beat China to reach the Asian Games final.

Korea opened the medal race in archery at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with two medals in compound team events Wednesday — bronze in the women's team and silver in the mixed team event.

Park Jung-yoon, Park Ye-rin and Kang Yeon-seo won the women's team bronze medal behind India and China after defeating Chinese Taipei 229-228 in the third-place match at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of the main host city, Nagoya.

Park Jung-yoon then joined Choi Yong-hee for the silver medal in the mixed team event, where they lost to India 20-19 in a shoot-off after finishing the regular four ends tied at 157.

On the first day of judo, Jang Se-yun won silver in the women's -52 kilograms. She dropped to Sita Kadamboeva of Uzbekistan by an ippon (full point) in the final, coming up short of her first Asian Games gold.

Another silver medal came from sport climbing, where Lee Do-hyun placed second in the men's boulder.

Jeong Ji-min added a bronze medal in the women's speed event.

Lee scored 49.7 points in his four problem-solving missions up the walls, with Sorato Anraku of Japan taking the gold with 74.5 points.

Korea added two bronze medals in cycling, this time in track races.

Kim Min-jeong, Jang Su-ji, Noh Yun-seo and Shin Ji-eun combined for bronze in the women's team pursuit event at Izu Velodrome in Izu, some 185 kilometers east of Nagoya. Shin had earlier won bronze in the women's individual time trial in road cycling, Korea's very first medal of this competition, on Sept. 20.

Korean footballers celebrate a goal during a match against China at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 held in Japan on Sept. 30. YONHAP

The men's team of Park Sang-hoon, Hong Seung-min, Kim Hyeon-seok and Kim Kyeong-ho also won bronze in the team pursuit.

On Day 1 of wrestling, Kim Min-seok emerged with a bronze medal in the men's 130-kilogram Greco-Roman event.

The men's football team defeated China 2-1 in the semifinals in Osaka, inching closer to Korea's fourth consecutive gold medal. Lee Young-jun of Grasshopper and Bae Jun-ho of Stoke City scored a goal apiece. Korea conceded the first goal in the first half.

Korea will face Japan in Saturday's final. This will be the third straight men's football gold medal match between these two rivals.

The women's field hockey team fell to India 2-0 in the semifinals and dropped to the bronze medal match, where it will duel Japan for third place on Friday.

Korea was trying to reach its second straight final, after taking silver in 2023.





Yonhap