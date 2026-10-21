Korea will host third leg of ISU Short Track World Tour

Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong, front right, races ahead of her competitors during a domestic qualifying event in western Seoul on April 12. YONHAP

Olympic stars Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gil-li are expected to lead Korea at the November event in Mokdong, Seoul.

The national skating federation announced Wednesday that Seoul will host an international short-track speedskating competition in November.

The third leg of the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Tour will run from Nov. 20 to 22 at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul, the Korea Skating Union (KSU) said.

The 2026-27 World Tour season will begin this week in Vancouver, and another Canadian city, Montreal, will host the second leg from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

The Korean team will feature Choi Min-jeong, the most decorated Olympian for the country with seven career medals, and Kim Gil-li, who won two gold medals and one bronze medal at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics this year.

The KSU said it will organize a wide range of interactive programs outside the rink and hold K-pop-related events that bring skating and Korean pop music together.

This is the third season of the revamped World Tour, previously called the World Cup. Korea hosted the fourth leg of the inaugural World Tour season in December 2024 but did not hold any events during the 2025-26 season.

Each World Tour event will feature four men's events, four women's events and one mixed event.





Yonhap