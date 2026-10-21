Korea will host third leg of ISU Short Track World Tour

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Sports watchdog's disciplinary orders have little impact as athletics bodies protect their own
More than 40 percent of disciplinary requests made by the Korea Sport Ethics Center remained unresolved past the 90-day legal deadline, with no financial sanctions sought.
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After 18 years side by side, boccia star and mother prepare for final Games together
Korean boccia star Choi Ye-jin and her mother, Moon Woo-young, are competing together for the last time at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games after 18 years as athlete and assistant.
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From healing patients to landing punches: Korean doctor becomes world boxing champion
Pediatrician Seo Ye-kyeng won the WIBA minimumweight championship in Seoul, claiming her first world boxing title on her third attempt.
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An Se-young reaches Denmark Open final, eyes ninth title of season
The shuttler beat Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 2-0 in her push for a ninth title of the season against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.