Korea tops Japan 1-0 for fourth straight men's football gold

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Korean flag fails to rise during anthem after football team beats Japan to win gold
The Korean flag was supposed to fly above those of silver medalist Japan and bronze medalist China. Instead, the latter two rose normally, which briefly left Japan's at the top. It has not been confirmed whether the cause was an equipment malfunction or human error.
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Seo Chae-hyun surmounts injury to Asian Games gold, already has eyes on Olympics podium
Seo Chae-hyun overcame a thumb injury to become the first Korean woman to win gold in sport climbing at the Asian Games. She was the only climber to reach the top hold in the women's lead final.
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Fencing double gold medalist Oh Sang-uk voted Korean MVP
Oh Sang-uk, who captured two gold medals in men's fencing at this year's Asian Games, was voted MVP by members of the Korean media covering the competition.
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Kim Joo-hyung wins Asian Games golf gold, military exemption
The four-time PGA Tour winner claimed individual gold with a final-round 64 and led Korea to team silver behind China.