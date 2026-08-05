Korea to host Ecuador, Uruguay in September friendlies

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Son Heung-min leads Taeguk Warriors into new season of transfers and competition
After the World Cup, Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and other Korea internationals return to clubs facing transfers, fierce competition and chances to redefine their roles.
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Kim Sang-sik's 'lucky black shirt' extends Vietnam's unbeaten run to 21
Coach Kim Sang-sik joked about his “lucky” black shirt after Vietnam beat Indonesia 3-0 to extend its unbeaten run to 21 matches and move atop Group A.
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Bayern Munich beat Jeju SK 2-1 in Korea friendly as Kim Min-jae captains German giants
Kim Min-jae wore the armband on home soil as Bayern Munich beat Jeju SK 2-1 in a preseason friendly before 22,519 fans.
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Complaints filed against K League execs for business-class flights, Cancun stay during World Cup
Civic groups filed criminal complaints against nine K League club executives for using public funds for business-class flights and a two-night Cancun stay during a World Cup-related trip.