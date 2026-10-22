Korea to face Saudi Arabia, Qatar in November football friendlies

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Champion, last-place team set to be determined on same weekend in K League football
FC Seoul can clinch the K League 1 title Saturday, while Gwangju FC could be confirmed at the bottom before the league divides into final-round groups.
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Middle East conflict threatens Korea's Asian Cup preparations as Saudi sports ambitions hang in the balance
Escalating regional tensions are not only impacting Korean team's 2027 Asian Cup training plans, they may undo a decade-long concerted effort by the kingdom to recast itself as a global sports hub.
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Son Heung-min leadership row spills into politics amid reports of national team discord
Lawmakers pressed acting KFA chief Lee Yong-soo over reports of conflict, strained leadership within the men's football squad during parliamentary audit.
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Korea cushions Iran war oil supply shock as Japan's imports plunge
By securing Saudi supplies and alternative routes bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, Korea stabilized crude oil imports during the Iran war, while Japan's imports fell sharply.