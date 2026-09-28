Korea to compete in men's 4x100-meter relay final after successful appeal to overturn disqualification

The team of Kim Si-on, Joel Jin Nwamadi, Daniel Biwesa and Lee Jae-seong was disqualified in the heats of the men's 4x100-meter relay due to an alleged baton exchange rule violation.

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400m 계주 실격 (나고야=연합뉴스) 임화영 기자 = 27일 일본 아이치현 나고야 미즈호 공원 육상 경기장에서 열린 2026 아이치·나고야 아시안게임 육상 남자 400m 계주 결승에서 실격 판정을 받은 대한민국 대표팀 김시온, 나마디 조엘진, 이재성, 비웨사 다니엘 가사마가 트랙을 나서고 있다. 2026.9.27 hwayoung7@yna.co.kr/2026-09-27 22:41:59/
Korea’s men’s 4x100-meter relay team walks off the track after being disqualified for a faulty baton exchange in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 27.

It’s not over until it’s over. Korea successfully secured its bid for the men’s 4x100-meter relay final after successfully appealing its disqualification over an alleged faulty baton exchange at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sunday.

The team of Kim Si-on, Joel Jin Nwamadi, Daniel Biwesa and Lee Jae-seong was disqualified in the heats of the men’s 4x100-meter relay at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan.

Coach Ha Kyung-su said that he was notified of a baton exchange rule violation between first runner Kim and second runner Nwamadi.

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“We appealed against the decision because we cannot accept it,” he said.

Due to the disqualification, Korea initially failed to qualify for the event’s final scheduled for Monday.

Korea had been seeking a medal in the men’s 4x100-meter relay — a goal spearheaded by Nwamadi and Biwesa, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men’s 100-meter race on Friday.

“We submitted all the video footage of the game that we had [to the organizers] to immediately appeal the disqualification decision,” Ha told Yonhap News Agency on Monday. “The organizers accepted our appeal, and we can now compete in the final tomorrow.”

The coach admitted that the team had been unsure if the organizers would accept the appeal due to a lack of precedent of appeal requests being overturned in global sports games such as the Olympics or the Asian Games. 

“Despite the organizers’ ruling that we had a faulty baton exchange, we knew that we weren’t in the wrong,” Ha added. “We were confident that we didn’t do anything to cause a disqualification.”


BY YONHAP, HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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