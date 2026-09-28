Korea to compete in men's 4x100-meter relay final after successful appeal to overturn disqualification

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Korea blows big lead, settles for silver in men's épée fencing team event
The three fencers joined forces for Korea's 12th consecutive men’s épée team medal but lost 43-42 to Kazakhstan.
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Korean women's handball team gets revenge on Japan, wins gold at Asian Games
Korea beat Japan 27-23 in the sixth and final round of the women's handball competition to win the gold medal for the first time since 2018.
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Korea wins bronze for men's high jump at Asian Games
Woo Sang-hyeon jumped 2.22 meters (7.3 feet) to finish third in the men's high jump final. Fu Chao-hsuan of Chinese Taipei won the gold medal, and Sarvesh Kushare Anil of India won silver.
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Korea captures gold in women's sabre fencing team event at Asian Games
Overall, Korea finished with four gold medals, four silver medals and two bronze medals in the sport.